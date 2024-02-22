ABANDON and CLUElesque Return to Vegas This Spring

Following their successful runs, and demand, Vegas Theatre Company (VTC) and Las Vegas Horror Show, LLC have announced the return of the hit theatrical productions ABANDON and CLUElesque this spring.

Performed in repertory, featuring several shared company members and alternating performance dates, the frightening, kinky, and darkly humorous ABANDON will join the hilarious, seductive, and suspenseful CLUElesque at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company in the Las Vegas Arts District, beginning May 2024.

ABANDON pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in an asylum. Delivered in rapid-fire, wordless vignettes and enhanced by an original, killer soundtrack and terrifying visual effects, ABANDON is a truly unique theatrical experience, where psychological terror, grotesque beauty, and edgy kink collide to create a horror production like no other. This is an experience that will haunt audiences long after the final curtain falls. ABANDON builds on director Jana Wimer's incredibly successful production of Urban Death, which has been performed to sold-out crowds and rave reviews in Los Angeles, New York, Edinburgh, and Cape Town. The ABANDON creative team also features Hollywood composer Joseph Bishara, best known for The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, as well as renowned sound designer Katie Haliday, who won an Emmy Award for Stranger Things.



“We’re ecstatic to bring ABANDON back to Las Vegas this spring,” said ABANDON Director Jana Wimer. “The Las Vegas community showed so much support during the show’s initial run, proving there is truly a place in the local arts scene for distinctive, imaginative, and boundary-pushing productions like ABANDON. It’s an honor to work alongside Vegas Theatre Company, who continues to produce and champion original theater productions in Las Vegas.”



Step into the mysterious world of CLUElesque, where a peculiar mansion sets the stage for a night of scandalous secrets and unmentionable deeds. Six suspicious guests, unknowingly connected by their shared past, embark on a journey of chaos, laughter, and suspense. As thunder strikes and unexpected characters enter the scene, the plot thickens, and the mystery unravels. Brace yourself for a night where you might hold the key to solving the captivating whodunnit. CLUElesque promises a night of laughter and edge-of-your-seat suspense as it seamlessly transitions between farce, burlesque, and musical parody. The production features live music from a four-piece band and showcases the extraordinary talents of Vegas' best performers in this ensemble tour-de-force. Written by VTC's Associate Artistic Director, Simone, and co-directed by Simone and VTC's Artistic Director, Daz Weller, this audacious production delivers an unforgettable night of mystery, humor, and seduction.



“I wrote CLUElesque because I wanted to have some fun creating with my favorite film, not initially knowing it was going to grow into a full two-act production,” said CLUElesque Creator and Co-Director, Simone. “The show we’ve built at VTC is top-to-bottom, genre-bending, interactive, unexpected fun. Whether you love the movie like my fellow Clue-Heads, have enjoyed the board game, or don’t even know who Mrs. White is, you are bound to enjoy yourself. After a sold-out run in January, it’s time for another whack at it! Vegas Theatre Company will once again bring this seductive and unique fusion of burlesque and theatre to the Las Vegas Arts District. We can’t wait to continue the dark comic mystery where the audience decides the ending of the show every night.”



“At VTC, the most exhilarating aspect of our programming lies in crafting original works,” said CLUElesque Co-Director and Vegas Theatre Company Executive Artistic Director, Daz Weller. “There's a unique thrill in creating something fresh and witnessing an eager audience embrace it. Bringing back two new shows due to audience demand is a brilliant affirmation of our creative journey.”

Tickets for preview performances for ABANDON and CLUElesque are $25 plus applicable fees for general admission and $40 plus applicable fees for VIP tickets, which includes a complimentary alcoholic beverage, front-row seating, a backstage tour of the Vegas Theatre Company, and a discount on show merchandise. A show launch special is available through February, with tickets available for $39.99 plus applicable fees for general admission and $79.99 plus applicable fees for VIP. Beginning March 1, 2024, tickets are $59.99 plus applicable fees for general admission and $79.99 plus applicable fees for VIP. Nevada residents with a valid ID received 10% off general admission plus tickets. A limited number of special $30 general admission tickets are available for guests 30 years of age and under.



For more information on ABANDON and CLUElesque, please visit theatre.vegas. To purchase tickets for ABANDON, please visit ci.ovationtix.com/35954/production/1192822. To purchase tickets to CLUElesque, please visit ci.ovationtix.com/35954/production/1192821.