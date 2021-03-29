Theatre In The Park Presents SONGS FOR A NEW... NOW!

Opening the Theatre in the Park's (TIP) 2021 season is the all new, all original "Songs for a New... Now" cabaret featuring songs written by Kansas City regional composers and lyricists! "Songs for a New...Now will be presented streaming on demand beginning Friday, April 23 and tickets will be available for purchase at www.theatreinthepark.org starting April 23 for $10.00.

Following the success of TIP's Innovative Theatre Project new playwrighting competition in December of 2020, TIP has decided to do it again, but this time with music! "Songs for a New...Now" is a compilation of musical numbers by fourteen regional musical artists. The songs range from musical theatre to pop songs, and the artists come from all walks of life; teachers, to a high school student, to people who love to write music just for fun. "Songs for a New...Now" is truly a triumph of community theatre by bringing together songwriters, singers, dancers, designers and direction to showcase the immense talent that resides in the Kansas City community.

"Songs for a New...Now" features Maddox Bane, Kameron Cole, Darcie Hingula and Hewleek McCoy as a quartet of singers and dancers bringing these new songs to life under the direction and chorography of TIP Producing Artistic Director Tim Bair and musical director Marsha Canaday. The quartet will be joined by special guests Krista Eyler, Olivia Loepp, and Tom Nelson. Darcie Hingula will be singing their own creations, "Boy Allergies" and "Dreamin'"; while Olivia Loepp will perform her hauntingly beautiful "Lost Cause". "Songs for a New...Now" also features a trio of truly hysterical songs, "Letters of Independence" by Robin Anderson, that explore how the little things in life turn us into fully functioning adults and "Wide World" from "Story of the Century", a new musical by a group of Kansas City artists and much much more. "It's exciting to highlight the many talented people that live in our area. From touching to funny, there is something for everyone in this songwriter showcase" says Bair.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships.

For more details about TIP and our 2021 Season please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.