Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS

The life and music of Hank Williams comes to the stage in Theatre Atchison PRO's second professional production this November.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS is conceived and directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director) and is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center. 

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS is your opportunity to experience Hank Williams' prolific songwriting catalog accompanied by his fascinating life story.

Hank Williams is regarded as one of the most significant and influential American singers and songwriters of the 20th century. While alive, he recorded 55 singles that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country & Western Best Sellers chart, five of which were released posthumously, and 12 of which reached No.1. Williams' passing at only 29 years old makes his contribution to country music much more fascinating.

Fresh from his Off-Broadway debut debut in Prejudice & Pride, Chris Owen leads the production in the titular role of Hank Williams. The production also features Kameryn Behrend (Starlight's Hairspray, Worlds of Fun) and Shelly Verden (National Tour: An Officer and a Gentleman) and music direction by Shelly Verden (Writer/Composer of H.O.T. The Musical).

THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS plays for five performances, November 16-19, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening performances begin at 7 pm, Thursday-Saturday. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 pm.

Tickets are $25 and available online Click Here or by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469.

 




