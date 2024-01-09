Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce PIANO (WO)MAN: Songs Of Billy Joel & Elton John

Dueling pianos, extraordinary voices, and laugh-out-loud comedy await you! January 18-21 at the Atchison Event Center.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

This January, Theatre Atchison PRO will produce its third professional production, PIANO (WO)MAN, featuring the songs of Billy Joel & Elton John.

PIANO (WO)MAN is conceived and directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director) and is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement, January 18 - 21, at the Atchison Event Center. The show features dueling pianos, extraordinary voices, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Enjoy all your favorite Elton John and Billy Joel numbers wrapped into one entertaining evening!

Lauren Taylor (Padgett Production's ELF The Musical, New Theatre's Freaky Friday) returns to the TA PRO stage after performing in Theatre Atchison PRO's inaugural professional production, GODSPELL. Joining her is the multi-talented Jack Kapple (Fishtank Theatre's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Padgett Production's The Craft: An Unauthorized Musical Parody).

PIANO (WO)MAN plays for five performances, January 18-21st, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002).

Evening performances begin at 7 pm, Thursday-Saturday. Matinee performances are offered on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 pm.

Tickets are $25 and available by visiting Click Here or by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469.




Recommended For You