Theatre Atchison PRO And MADCAP Comedy & Improv To Present GODSPELL

Godspell features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Michael Tebelak and is based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Theatre Atchison PRO and MADCAP Comedy & Improv join forces to produce their inaugural professional, immersive, faith-based, dinner theatre production of GODSPELL.

The production is directed by Layne Roate (Theatre Atchison Artistic Director) and Cameron Carlson (MADCAP) and is presented as a limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center. Godspell features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Michael Tebelak and is based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew.

The show follows a small group of people as they help Jesus Christ tell parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life.

Led by the international hit "Day by Day," GODSPELL features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

New York-based actor Jack Baylis leads the production in the role of Jesus, accompanied by Layne Roate as John/Judas. The professional cast also features Brooke Ariel, Caleb Curtis, Luke Gilmore, Darcie Hingula, Kathleen Mitchell, Matthew Robison, Lauren Taylor, and Ashley Young, with Landon Hudson and Marley Roate as swings and music direction by Maryna Mitchell.

GODSPELL plays for six performances, July 27-30, at the Atchison Event Center (710 S 9th St, Atchison, KS 66002). Tickets and pricing are available by visiting www.theatreatchison.org or by calling the box office at (913) 367-7469.

GODSPELL is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com



