The Warwick Presents Beau Bledsoe and the Ensemble Iberica

The performance will take place September 6th, 5:00 - 6:00 pm.

Beau Bledsoe and the Ensemble Iberica bring World Music with a Turkish flair to The Warwick next Sunday evening. Cellist Ezgi Karakus will be featured in a 60 minute concert presented Live from the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City.

Ensemble Ibérica performs the music of Ibéria (Spain and Portugal) and the colonial Americas while educating the public about Iberian cultural influence. Programs explore diverse time periods, styles and locations including the Spanish baroque, Portuguese fado and Argentine tango. The Ensemble features extraordinary musicians from classical, jazz and folk traditions both locally and from around the world.

DETAILS:

September 6

5:00 - 6:00 pm

Tickets Available for

Livestream and Limited VIP attendance HERE!

Warwick Theatre

3614 Main St, KCMO 64111

