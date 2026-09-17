THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at Kansas City Ballet
Performances will run from October 16-25 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
Kansas City Ballet will open its 2026-2027 Season with the triumphant return of Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz, running from October 16-25 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
This beloved production returns with Broadway-caliber production values, advanced new LED stage technology, and eight dancers taking flight, the most of any Kansas City Ballet production, matching the mark set when the show last flew four years ago.
Septime Webre's highly acclaimed, dazzling production follows Dorothy and her lifelike puppet companion, Toto, down the Yellow Brick Road. Swept away to Oz, they join three unexpected friends on a magical journey to meet the Wizard, outwit a Wicked Witch, and find their way home. Highlights include 220 pointe shoes, hand-painted in 23 different colors, including six shades of green, capturing Oz's vibrant world. Glittering Ruby Slippers are adorned with 288 hand-placed jewels.
Choreographed by Septime Webre, The Wizard of Oz features an original score by Matthew Pierce, performed live by the Kansas City Symphony under the direction of Kansas City Ballet Music Director & Conductor Ramona Pansegrau. The production's design team includes sets by Michael Raiford, costumes by Liz Vandal, lighting by Trad A Burns, puppetry by Nicholas Mahon, and projections by Aaron Rhyne.
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