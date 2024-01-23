THE PROM is Coming to Kansas City's The White Theatre This Month

Popular Broadway Musical "The Prom" will begin its run at The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J on Jan. 27. The Tony award winning show runs for 11 performances on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 18.

Tickets are available at

· Thursdays: Feb. 1, 8, and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturdays: Jan. 27, Feb. 3, 10, and 17 at 7:30 p.m.

· Sundays: Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11, and 18 at 2 p.m.

Inspired by true events, "The Prom," tells the story of a high school student named Emma who is banned from bringing her girlfriend to the school prom. When four Broadway stars hear about Emma's plight, they put a spotlight on the issue - and themselves - by trying to change the town's mentality and giving Emma the prom she deserves.

According to Margo Mikkelson, who is performing on stage at The White Theatre for the first time as Broadway star Dee Dee Allen, at the beginning of the story the stars hope to regain credibility by becoming 'political activists,' taking up Emma's cause in small-town Indiana.

"What really happens is that, by helping this young woman live her authentic life, they not only become a force for good in a small midwestern community, but they also learn a thing or two themselves about humility, kindness, and love."

"We're so proud to be the first community theatre in the region to present this important show," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts & Culture and Managing Artistic Director at The White Theatre. "This fun musical helps remind us of the importance of empathy, love, and understanding -- especially at a time when it seems all three are in short supply - and it does so with amazing music, exciting dance numbers, and incredible performances by our all-volunteer cast."

Tim Bair, Producing Artistic Director of Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park, returns to The White Theatre to direct "The Prom." Audiences may remember Bair's outstanding direction from previous shows at The White Theatre, like "Cabaret" and "Something Rotten," and last year's record-setting "Kinky Boots." His directorial skill and passion will make "The Prom" a special experience.

The award-winning musical comedy, which features music by Matthew Skyler, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, was so popular it was adapted into a movie in 2020. The film features James Cordon, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

As for why to come see "The Prom" at The J between Jan. 27 and Feb. 18?

"The show has something for everyone," Wiedenkeller said. "Even though it deals with a serious topic, you will definitely leave the theatre smiling. In short, 'The Prom' gives audiences what every good Broadway show does: a little TLC - tears, laughter and chills."

"The Prom" is recommended for audience members 10 and up, due to some adult situations and some incidental adult language. Parents are encouraged to research the show online in order to make an informed decision.

The White Theatre continues its 2023-24 season with "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," "Blues in the Night" (co-produced with The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City and co-presented by Theater League), and "Disney's The Little Mermaid."

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available online and on Facebook.

Auditions for musicals and plays produced at The White Theatre are announced online and on Facebook.

The White Theatre is located at The J - 5801 W. 115th Street, in Overland Park, and features fully accessible seating, assistive listening devices, secured entrances, and lots of free parking. Tickets are available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org and at the box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the show on performance days.