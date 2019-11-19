THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER Announced At Theatre For Young America

The Christmas season gets off to an uproarious start with Theatre for Young America's production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The show runs from November 23rd through December 28th, 2019 at City Stage in Union Station Kansas City. Union Station is located at 30 W. Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Herdman kids are a rough and tumble bunch who create mayhem wherever they go. A mom struggling to produce the church's annual Christmas pageant is forced to cast the Herdman children, who have never even heard of the Christmas story. Their outrageous interpretations leave a lot of the church folk aghast. Yet remarkably, they help everyone else in town rediscover the true meaning of the Christmas story. The Seattle Times calls it "One of the best Christmas stories ever - and certainly one of the funniest." Adapted by Barbara Robinson from her book of the same name, this memorable tale has been a favorite of young readers since 1972 and is appropriate for all ages.

The production is directed by Gene Mackey and stage-managed by Alexandra Pilley. The professional adult cast includes Victoria Barbee, L. Roi Hawkins, Eric Johansen, and Franci Talamantez-Witte. To make this production as authentic as possible and to fulfill TYA's mission of providing arts education to young people, child actors will be featured in the children's roles. Those roles will be double-cast.

All performances take place on the City Stage, located on level B in Union Station. Union Station is located at 30 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO.

Season, single, or group rate tickets may be reserved by calling Theatre for Young America at 816.460.2083. Group and single tickets may also be purchased from Union Station at 816.460.2020 or reserved online at www.unionstation.org. The single ticket price is $12.00. Groups of 15 or more are $5.50 per person with a reservation. For information about our season or other programming visit our website at www.tya.org.





