Student Blog: Helpful Tools

Things have gotten pretty busy in my world recently. In the past month I've had midterms for school, tough classes, and on top of those things and homework, I also have a job that takes up time and effort as well. All these tasks can seem overwhelming without using the proper tools.

There are many tips and tricks for work and stress management. One of my current obsessions is the Danish concept of hygge. Hygge is really about creating a comfortable and pleasant environment for yourself. A comfortable environment can be anything from lighting, food, or just alone time. I like to work in my "comfort corner" where my big windows and plants create a relaxing ambiance. Sometimes having a coffee break helps reset me too. Hygge also emphasizes that being by yourself can be nice, but spending time with people who love you also relaxes the mind. Seeing my friends every couple of weeks is a really nice way for me to take a break. Sometimes seeing people you don't work with or go to school with can be very refreshing for your mind. The various stressors I have in my week seem less extreme after talking to my friends about it. Friends are good for offering a second opinion in the situations you're dealing with, and oftentimes let you know things aren't as bad as they seem.

When I'm working on school-related things I also enjoy listening to music. Music is so diverse that there's a genre or song for just about any job or task I'm doing. When I'm casually working on things I listen to music I can sing along to, or that I know all the words to. When it's time for extreme focus I like to listen to classical music, or music without words. More times than not when I listen to familiar songs I stop working, lyricless songs are good for those situations. When I have a lot to do and have to stay up late, I usually listen to Selena or Bad Bunny. Both of those artists have really upbeat music, and not being fluent in Spanish helps me not get stuck on the words and lose focus.

Reading and writing for me is a great way to help when you're stressed. Slipping into a fictional world from time to time is a good break from reality. I'm currently writing a play script as a submission for a community theatre. This project has helped me a lot with making sure my mental health and stress levels are stable. Writing can be refreshing because in your story, you are the one controlling everything. Sometimes in work and school I feel like I can't do anything about it, or that I'm helpless. In my creative world I can make things as good or bad as I want, and the characters can be as good or bad as I want. In the script I have now I relate significantly to one of the characters, and relating to her has helped me feel less helpless in my various situations.

Tools are diverse, and there are many different things people can try to do to better their lives. It's important to realize that not everything will work for you. Finding the right tools for you is definitely a big trial and error process. Find what works for you, and run with it!



