Starlight Searches For Kansas City's Bruiser Woods To Star In LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical

Legally Blonde The Musical will play July 7 - 13 as part of the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Starlight recently completed auditions for the upcoming production of Legally Blonde The Musical, playing at the historic theatre July 7 - 13. But producers still need to fill one role and are looking locally to cast that furry friend. Bruiser Woods is a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix and lead Elle Woods' canine companion.

"Legally Blonde is an upbeat, fast-paced musical, and Bruiser is an adorable addition to the cast," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's Director of Programming, said. "Kansas City is a dog-loving town, and I can't wait to see all of the submissions from hopeful pooches. I know the right dog is out there!"

The ideal Bruiser must have a laid-back, relaxed disposition, as he or she will appear on stage each night with bright lights, music, and an excited audience watching. The dog should be friendly with other dogs and people and be comfortable being picked up, carried, and placed in and out of a handbag. The dog should be aware and responsive to commands, and the owner should be available for all rehearsals and shows.

Interested pet parents should film a short video of their dog's best tricks and personality and then post the video on social media. Tag @kcstarlight to enter by April 9, 2023. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.

Legally Blonde The Musical at Starlight will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Season tickets are still on sale and include Jesus Christ Superstar, 1776, Legally Blonde The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, and Come From Away. Purchase online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoor shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. 

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains, and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage.




