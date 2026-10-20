Starlight Raises Record $1.2M at Annual Gala in Kansas City
Sutton Foster was honored at the black-tie fundraiser benefiting the historic theatre.
Starlight, the oldest and largest continually operating performing arts organization in the Kansas City metropolitan area, celebrated its 39th Annual Gala with Sutton Foster on Saturday, October 17 in a black-tie event. Today, the historic theatre announced that this year's fundraiser brought in a record-breaking $1.2 million. The proceeds from this annual event directly support Starlight's community programs, venue maintenance, live events, staff and operating costs, and more.
'This record-breaking gala is a reflection of the extraordinary generosity of our Kansas City community and the special place Starlight holds in so many hearts,' said Lindsey Rood-Clifford, Starlight President + C.E.O. 'I'm deeply grateful to our gala chairs, sponsors, donors, volunteers, staff, and everyone who helped make this evening possible. Their support goes far beyond one night of celebration, helping us create meaningful live arts experiences and share the magic of Starlight with more people for generations to come.'
The evening began in a red-carpet reception in Starlight's Applause Club before moving into the stagehouse for a seated dinner and program. Starlight presented Roshann Parris, founder of Kansas City-based public relations and strategic communications firm Parris Communications, Inc., with the distinguished Star Award for her longstanding support of the theatre. After dinner, students from Starlight's Community Engagement programs performed alongside two-time Tony Award-winning actress Sutton Foster before attendees concluded the event with an after party in the theatre's Applause Club. Saturday's Gala was chaired by longtime Starlight supporters, Howard & Debbi Cohen.
Ticket sales only make up a portion of the cost of running Starlight Theatre. In 1951, a nonprofit organization was created to activate and run the theatre going forward. Now, for more than 75 years, Kansas Citians have continued to support the historic theatre in Swope Park.
Interested in donating to Starlight? Visit kcstarlight.com/give to learn more.
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