Starlight Casts Local Dogs To Star In LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical

Legally Blonde The Musical will play July 7- 13 as part of the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series.

Apr. 26, 2023  

After a social media search and call-back auditions, Starlight has found the perfect pups to star in the upcoming production of Legally Blonde The Musical, playing at the historic theatre July 7 - 13.

The role of Bruiser, Elle's canine companion, will be played by Marley, a chihuahua mix owned by Meredith Ashley of Overland Park, Kansas. The role of hairstylist Paulette's beloved bulldog Rufus will be played by Arty, an English bulldog owned by Michon Huston of Kansas City, Missouri.

"Not only did we find a fantastic dog to play Bruiser, but we were able to connect to Michon and Arty through the Kansas City English Bulldog Rescue," Caroline Gibel, Starlight's Director of Programming, said. "We had so much fun through the audition process and love how involved Kansas City pet parents got in the Search for Bruiser. I can't wait to welcome these adorable pups to the stage-they may just steal the show!"

Legally Blonde The Musical at Starlight will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham in the original 2007 Broadway production.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

All tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City Mo., 64132. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate. 




