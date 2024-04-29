SPIDER-MAN In Concert, THE ADDAMS FAMILY And More Announced At Midwest Trust Center 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Midwest Trust Center Series has announced the 2024-2025 season offering something for everyone and presenting the highest quality performing artists from across the country and the globe.

McDaniel noted “We searched far and wide to bring the best talent and greatest variety of performers from across the country and around the world to our stages this season. I hope audiences will see programs that reflect them – their culture, their interests, and their generation.”

Performances include:

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, New Dance Partners presents a weekend of contemporary and modern dance. Four choreographers create original works for four local dance companies to perform at the world premieres. This year's collaborative partners are Peter Chu working with the Kansas City Ballet, Alexander Anderson with Owen/Cox Dance Group, Jacqulyn Buglisi with Störling Dance Theatre and Kia S Smith with the newest company partner, Regina Klenjoski Dance Company.

Following sold out shows throughout the world of the first in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man animated Spider-Verse film series, the follow-up movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, comes to Yardley Hall Sunday, Sept. 29. The films have become a sensation, in part for their incredible, ground-breaking soundtracks which have been heralded for their unique mix of orchestral meets electronic music and scratch DJ'ing.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, Mariachi Herencia de México presents Our Latin Thing. Two worlds collide as mariachi meets the clave beat. Mariachi Herencia de México explores the depths of their craft, pushing the boundaries of traditional mariachi music and delving into the iconic sounds of New York's ‘60s and ‘70s Latin music explosion.

On Sunday, Nov. 3, see Hyprov: Improv under Hypnosis starring Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci. World renowned hypnotist, Asad Mecci, welcomes volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. While hypnotized, they join Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line is it, Anyway?”) to improvise the rest of the show. “Hilarious and fascinating” (Time Out New York) and “catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality” (The Wall Street Journal).

There are two chances to see Owen/Cox Dance Group in The Nutcracker & the Mouse King Friday, Dec. 13 & Sunday, Dec. 15. Back by popular demand, Owen/Cox Dance Group will perform their raucous version of E.T.A Hoffman's holiday classic, in partnership with The People's Liberation Big Band of Greater Kansas City.

Kicking off the new year, the Hiplet Ballerinas come to Overland Park on Friday, Jan. 24. They're making ballet accessible to audiences who don't normally attend ballet performances. Hiplet incorporates the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques, and beatboxing – all while showcasing their trademark sass, hip movements, and struts against music from Black Violin to Beyonce.

On February 15 & 16, the Winterlude Jazz Festival returns with a weekend of performances from favorite Kansas City artists. The festival will culminate on Sunday evening with a performance of New Orleans Songbook – A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production. Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS brings the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras to this amazing evening.

The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy takes over Yardley Hall Friday, February 21. The devilishly delightful musical comedy is based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams. Featuring an original story with everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters.

For over 25 years, Imani Winds and Boston Brass – two powerhouse ensembles and champions of new music – have been leaders in the world of wind chamber music. Witness this “super band” collaboration Sunday, Feb. 23, featuring the music of the iconic, multi-Grammy-winning musician and composer, Arturo Sandoval.

On Sunday, Mar. 16 see R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

Discover I'm Possible with Omnium Circus Friday, April 11. A world renowned, fully inclusive circus company brings excitement, thrills and joy to young and young at heart as only a circus can! Step into a world where all things are possible and discover the power of the human spirit within each of us!

esk and Silverback Films present Our Planet Live – A Netflix Documentary Series with Dan Tapster Friday, May 2. From the Emmy Award-winning team behind Netflix's Our Planet series, comes a new natural history speaker series. With a focus on climate fragility and migration, the series tells an unprecedented story about overcoming obstacles on a global scale and explores the messages at the heart of these action-packed, emotional, and unforgettable sequences.

For more information about the Midwest Trust Center Series at Johnson County Community College, visit Midwest Trust Center 2024-2025 Season.

