Starlight Brings More Laughs Than Ever With The 2022 Starlight Indoors Series

The laughs get louder as the weather gets colder. Join the fun starting this fall with Starlight Indoors, featuring comedies that poke fun at everything from TV, Broadway, Pop Culture to Kansas City. These unconventional shows will leave Kansas Citians laughing long after the show ends. Nothing is safe from this on-the-stage, outside-the-box season!

Season tickets start at $83 for three shows and individual tickets range from $27 to $67 plus applicable fees. Tickets to Starlight Indoors are on sale now at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com. All tickets, including season ticket packages and individual show tickets, are on sale now.

The fun begins in October with a reimagined tale of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown-Live!, then enjoy the fan-favorite The Second City Hits Home in February, and the season's grand finale is the one-and-only satirical Forbidden Broadway - The Next Generation in March.

Season ticket holders may add or swap a show to experience the hilarious and brand-new stand-up show Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets in February. Dixie is a Kansas City favorite, and this will be her fourth time playing Starlight Indoors.

"Starlight is known for its fantastic summer Broadway and concert series, but what many patrons don't know is that we host performances year-round," said Rich Baker, President + CEO. "With our more intimate indoor venue and exciting lineup, you do not want to miss our fall and winter season."

Starlight Indoors takes place inside the Cohen Community Stage House of Starlight Theatre at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. Audiences sit on the climate-controlled stage-the same stage that they see Broadway and concerts performed on each summer-in an intimate, black-box theatre-style setting.

Parking for Starlight Indoors is FREE and available in the KC Zoo's Zebra Lot directly across from the entrance to the theatre. Shuttles are available, weather permitting. For a complete list of FAQ information regarding Starlight Indoors visit kcstarlight.com/events/season-tickets/indoor-season-tickets.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows at Starlight Theatre. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Season ticket holders are guaranteed the best seats for all Starlight Indoors shows, save on prices compared to buying individual tickets to each show, and have easy ticket exchanges, all the while being able to swap tickets to build their ideal season. VIP/Price Level 1 includes one drink per ticket. VIP tickets for Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets include a Tupperware tumbler, drink, and an exclusive preshow performance.

The 2022-23 Indoors Series at Starlight Theatre includes:

The Crown - Live!

October 11-16, 2022

Show time: 7:30 p.m. | Saturday Matinee: 2:00 p.m.

Two actors reimagine the story of how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II in 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents, and corgi impressions.

The Second City Hits Home

February 14-19, 2023

Show time: 7:30 p.m. | Saturday Matinee: 2:00 p.m.

Doing what they do best, The Second City finds laughs with a generous portion of classic Chicago-style sketch and improv.

Forbidden Broadway - The Next Generation

March 9-12, 2023

Show time: 7:30 p.m. | Saturday Matinee: 2:00 p.m.

This all-new, fall-down funny, satirical roast of more than 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart, and madcap impressions by a stellar cast.

Series Add-On / Swap Option

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets

February 3-4, 2023

Show time: 7:30 p.m. | Saturday Matinee: 2:00 p.m.

Mature Content: Recommended for ages 18+.

Catch up with everyone's favorite Tupperware lady in her first-ever stand-up show in that rapid-fire delivery that has made her an international sensation.

One hour before curtain times, an interior lounge is available in the Starlight Applause Club for guests to enjoy a full bar service, including show-themed cocktails, coffee service, and a selection of foods, appetizers, and desserts. A complimentary self-coat check is available.

Starlight Indoors was created in 2015 to provide year-round entertainment to current patrons and new audiences alike. Starlight Indoors presents small comedies, musicals and parodies during the winter months in the heated performance space of Starlight's Cohen Community Stage House, a 460-seat theatre setting.