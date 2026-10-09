Spotlight: TOMMY at Midwest Trust Center

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The Who's legendary 1969 rock opera Tommy arrives at the Midwest Trust Center in Overland Park on October 14 in a dazzling all-new production. BUY TICKETS for this fresh reinvention of the rock opera that changed music history.

This reimagined production features the unforgettable anthems that defined a generation: "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation," and "Pinball Wizard." Myth and spectacle combine in a powerful examination of the classic story that resonates with audiences today.

The narrative follows young Tommy Walker, who becomes lost in the universe after witnessing his father shoot his rival, endlessly staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff guide this compelling reexamination of their masterwork.

Midwest Trust Center is located at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. For more information, call 913-469-4445.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 28 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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