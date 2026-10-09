Spotlight: TOMMY at Midwest Trust Center
The Who’s Legendary Rock Opera ‘Tommy’ Hits Overland Park October 14 in Kansas City
The Who's legendary 1969 rock opera Tommy arrives at the Midwest Trust Center in Overland Park on October 14 in a dazzling all-new production. BUY TICKETS for this fresh reinvention of the rock opera that changed music history.
This reimagined production features the unforgettable anthems that defined a generation: "I'm Free," "See Me, Feel Me," "Sensation," and "Pinball Wizard." Myth and spectacle combine in a powerful examination of the classic story that resonates with audiences today.
The narrative follows young Tommy Walker, who becomes lost in the universe after witnessing his father shoot his rival, endlessly staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff guide this compelling reexamination of their masterwork.
Midwest Trust Center is located at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. For more information, call 913-469-4445.
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