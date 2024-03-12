SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL Playing At Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Through March 24

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to groove to the beats of the swinging sixties with "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" hitting the stage at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

This blast from the past promises an entertaining ride through the 1960s, the era of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions, and outrageous dance moves.

Follow the adventures of five fabulous gals navigating the swinging sixties in London, England. From the rise of iconic stars like Dusty Springfield and Petula Clark to the changing attitudes towards gender and liberation, "SHOUT!" delivers a whirlwind tour of the era's cultural revolution. And let's not forget the killer soundtrack featuring classics like "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Goldfinger".

SHOUT! The Mod Musical is directed by TIP Associate Artistic Director Guy Gardner, with musical direction by Jonnie Brice and choreography by LB.

"SHOUT! is such an amazing show to kick off our 2024 season full of stories with strong female characters," Gardner said. "The music will get stuck in your ears whether you remember it when it was released, or from an older generation's night of reminiscing playing records (we won't judge if you still have your vinyl collection)."

As part of the Emerging Professional Theatre Initiative 2024, "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" is a showcase for rising stars in directing, stage management, music direction, and choreography. ETPI Participants include Sadie Shannon, Cierre Wesley, Ariana Hernandez, Rachel Hendrickson, and McKenna Lewis, who shadow this production in preparation for their work on the TIP production of "Sister Act" this summer. This is the second session of the Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative which aims to further the knowledge and training of theatrical leaders in a new engaging format.

"SHOUT!" features a stellar cast including Jasmine Lowe, Anne Haines, Whitney Armstrong, Rachel Hendrickson, Leah Eggimann, and Karen Seaton as advice columnist Gwendolyn Holmes. "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" guarantees a night of unforgettable performances that capture the essence of the era and might even make you consider bringing back some retro fashion choices!

Tickets

Tickets for "SHOUT! The Mod Musical" are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.