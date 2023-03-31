Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room

Review: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room

Kansas City audiences are the first to see this hilarious parody outside of Las Vegas, and this is only the second production of the show.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Review: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room They put a spell on me, those crazy witches and their craft. The magic of THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY opened Thursday, March 30 at the Buffaloo Room in Kansas City.

Nick Padgett produced and directed THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY by Troy Heard with Musical Arrangements by Brendon Scott Grayson. Padgett also recreated the choreography for Kansas City. Kansas City audiences are the first to see this hilarious parody outside of Las Vegas, and this is only the second production of the show.

The movie THE CRAFT written by Peter Filardi and Andrew Fleming and starring Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, and Neve Campbell hit the movie theaters in 1996. A teenage girl enters a high school having just moved to the city. Not knowing anyone Sarah falls in with three outcast girls, who practice the art of witchcraft. Determining that Sarah is the fourth of the circle the witches invoke the power of the Manu. What they do with this power soon weighs on Sarah's conscience and she begs them to stop.

What happens in THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY follows the original movie script as far as plot, and the characters have the same names, but that is where the similarity ends. The characters are exaggerated, the dialog and actions campy, and the overall production is one of the funniest to come to a Kansas City stage. Throw in fabulous music and a cast that is second to none, and you have the makings of a cult classic (once enough people get to see it). I could easily see this outrageous production several times before it closes on April 29.

Lacy Goettling is magnificent in the role of Sarah. She has a beautiful singing voice and herReview: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room stage presence is superb. Lacy has appeared in five musicals and this is her 10th production with Padgett Productions. Since 2016, not counting the Covid year, she has appeared as Janet Weiss in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. She has also appeared in EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL as Cheryl Williams a role she will be reprising in June for Padgett Productions. She has also appeared in FREAKY FRIDAY at the New Theatre & Restaurant.

Review: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room Cori Anne Weber is outstanding as Nancy, leading the small band of outcast witches to the dark side of magic. What a marvelous voice, body language, and facial expressions. So many times that I can't count she contorted her face to a degree that she was reminiscent of Fairuza Balk, who played Nancy in the movie. She has appeared in Padgett Productions of The Rocky Horror Show, Mamma Mia, and Sweeney Todd. On April 1 and April 28, Kristen Alley will appear as Nancy.

Other members of this extraordinary cast include Ashley Youjng as Bonnie, Jazlyn Epps as Rochelle, Alec Bridges as Skeet, Elise Campagna as The Other Girl, and Jack Kapple as The Other Guy. Music Director Matthew Harris is joined by Benjamin Hart on Guitar, Mark Johnson on Bassd, and Morgan Rogers on Drums.

THE CRAFT, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY runs through April 29 in the Buffalo Room,l of the Westport Brewery. THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY is not endorsed by Sony Pictures Entertainment for its subsidiaries.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions



Starlight Searches For Kansas Citys Bruiser Woods To Star In LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical Photo
Starlight Searches For Kansas City's Bruiser Woods To Star In LEGALLY BLONDE The Musical
Starlight recently completed auditions for the upcoming production of Legally Blonde The Musical, playing at the historic theatre July 7 - 13. But producers still need to fill one role and are looking locally to cast that furry friend. Bruiser Woods is a Chihuahua or Chihuahua mix and lead Elle Woods' canine companion.
Nathan Darrow Joins A CHORUS LINE at Music Theater Heritage Photo
Nathan Darrow Joins A CHORUS LINE at Music Theater Heritage
Music Theater Heritage Artistic Director Tim Scott has announced that film and television star Nathan Darrow will assume the role of Zach, the choreographer, in MTH’s summer production of A Chorus Line. 
AN ADOLESCENT CABARET to Premiere at The Black Box in May Photo
AN ADOLESCENT CABARET to Premiere at The Black Box in May
Raymore-born Madilynn Mansur is a nuero-divergent solo artist who's bringing her all-new work to The Black Box in the West Bottoms for two nights only. An Adolescent Cabaret is a piece inspired by her discoveries in writing a letter to herself, as an assignment, at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens In Kansas City Next Week Photo
THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Opens In Kansas City Next Week
Direct from Las Vegas, after a sold out & extended run in 2022, comes the Kansas City debut & only the second production ever of THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY by Troy Heard, with Musical Arrangements by Brandon Scott Grayson.

From This Author - Steve Wilson

        Steve Wilson is a professional writer, artist, and photographer living in the Kansas City metropolitan area.  For the last two years, he has been writing theatrical... (read more about this author)


Review: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo RoomReview: THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OPENS IN KANSAS CITY at The Buffalo Room
March 31, 2023

They put a spell on me, those crazy witches and their craft. The magic of THE CRAFT: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY opened Thursday, March 30 at the Buffaloo Room in Kansas City.
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY, A CHRISTMAS FAVORITE NOW PLAYING IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater HeritageReview: WHO'S HOLIDAY, A CHRISTMAS FAVORITE NOW PLAYING IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage
December 13, 2022

If you want to see a hilarious Christmas show, then it’s to WHO’S HOLIDAY you should go. Padgett Productions in Kansas City brings back the holiday favorite in the Ruby Room at the Musical Theatre Heritage Theatre in Crown Center. This Christmas delight, unlike any other you may see, is directed by Nick Padgett, and stars Helena Cosentino as Cindy Lou Who, runs through December 23. The show has been so popular that Padgett added two production dates to the original run.hat did our critic think of WHO'S HOLIDAY, A CHRISTMAS FAVORITE NOW PLAYING IN KANSAS CITY at Musical Theater Heritage?
Review: TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT at The Coterie TheatreReview: TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT at The Coterie Theatre
October 24, 2022

Three of the master of the macabre, Edgar Allen Poe’s most frightening and grizzly pieces appear on the main stage of The Coterie Theatre through October 30 with TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE. Adapted and directed by Jeff Church, Producing and Artistic Director of The Coterie, TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE is suitable for families with children 10 years and older. What did our critic think of TELL-TALE ELECTRIC POE OPENS IN KANSAS CITY AT at The Coterie Theatre?
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW USHERS IN HALLOWEEN IN KANSAS CITY at The Black BoxReview: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW USHERS IN HALLOWEEN IN KANSAS CITY at The Black Box
October 9, 2022

It’s astounding, time is fleeting, madness takes its toll. . .no it’s the opening weekend of Padgett Productions THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW. The cult musical, which has become a Kansas City favorite, has been ushering in the Halloween season for several years. I have been in the audience at least once (most years twice) each season and am glad to report it gets better every year. I don’t know if it is the witches and goblins of Halloween or the creative genius of Nick Padgett the Artistic Director that makes it unique each year, but it is the time of year for magic.
Review: AKEELAH AND THE BEE at Coterie TheatreReview: AKEELAH AND THE BEE at Coterie Theatre
September 27, 2022

How do you spell winner? A-K-E-E-L-A-H because that’s what The Coterie Theatre has in their production of AKEELAH AND THE BEE, now playing at the theater located in Crown Center. AKEELAH AND THE BEE written by Cheryl West is based on the award-winning film starring Laurence Fishburne with a screenplay by Doug Atchison.
share