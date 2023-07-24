Review: ROCK OF AGES Comes to Kansas City at The Warwick Theatre

Opening night for ROCK OF AGES at the Warwick Theatre was a performance for the ages. Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions, co-directs the musical with Matthew Allen, which runs through August 6th at the Warwick. The choreography was designed by Allen and the musical direction was by Tim Braselton.

Having weathered heavy storms and no lights since the week before, the residents of Kansas City needed a release from the stress, and ROCK OF AGES provided just that release. The audience was immediately immersed into the show and the world seemed right again. The performances by all the actors involved were electrifying. So much talent in one theatre, you can’t ask for a better night out.

The jukebox musical, ROCK OF AGES, is built around classic rock songs from the 1980s. Featuring songs from Styx, Bon Jovi, Journey, Twisted Sister, and Poison among other glam metal bands. Written by Chris D’Arienzo the musical opened in 2005 at King King, a club on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. It made its Broadway debut in 2009 at the Brook Atkins Theatre, and moved in 2011, after a short break, to the Helen Hayes Theatre. In all the show ran 2,328 performances on Broadway and in 2009 was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Performance by a Leading Male Actor in a Musical. That same year it won the Theatre World Award.

What happens when Sherrie Christian arrives in Los Angeles? What else, of course, she is immediately mugged, but fortunately Drew a want-to-be musician who just began working at the Bourbon Room as a busboy comes to her aid. Is there love in the air cutting through the smog, or are they “just friends” as Drew so eloquently says while sticking his foot into his mouth? While the two love birds try to work out their differences Dennis Dupree, played by Grant Golson, discovers that the city is trying to close his club to make way for a new commercial property.

Lacy Goettling stars as Sherrie and once again demonstrates her amazing talents to Kansas City audiences. I have been fortunate to have seen numerous performances by Lacy and without doubt, can say each time she raises the bar a little higher. Her boyfriend Drew is played by Alec Bridges, another remarkable performer I have watched several times.

Jeff Smith returns to Kansas City for ROCK OF AGES as Stacee Jaxx a role he played in 2018 with the Barn Players. Also returning to Kansas City is Bree Lenae in the role of Justice Charlier. Patrick Lewallen plays Lonny Barnett and is the narrator who numerous times breaks the “fourth wall” addressing the audience directly. Other members of the production include Heather Lewallen, Cori Anne Weber, Jacque Davidson, and Chad Burris. Jill Smith and Chelsea Anglemyer join nine other talented performers in the ensemble.

ROCK OF AGES is a good feeling, hilarious musical that makes you want to stomp your feet and come back for more, and I am sure Padgett Productions would be happy to sell you another ticket. It is like Pringles, you can’t see just one. ROCK OF AGES continues at the Warwick Theatre through August 6. Purchase tickets online at www.padgettproductionskc.com.

Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions