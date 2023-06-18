Review: MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at Theatre In The Park

“Meet Me In St. Louis,” the onstage version of the 1944 film of the same name, is a delightful evening outdoors at Shawnee Mission Park’s Theatre In The Park. I cannot recall being as pleasantly surprised by a show as I was by this one. It is a broadly drawn slice of Americana performed by a top-notch cast. The venue could have been built specifically for this production

Theatre In The Park is located on a grassy outdoor bowl. Opening night was blessed with a clear blue sky, a light breeze, and a temperature in the upper 70s. “Meet Me In St. Louis” is preceded by both the National Anthem and performances by local dance groups. Curtain is an unusual 8:30 p.m.

Families and dates spread out their snacks and drinks on blankets and beach chairs. On either side of the main seating area are concession stands, more than adequate restrooms, and areas where youngsters toss Frisbees and play catch.

MaryAnn Traxler as Esther Smith in

Meet Me In Saint Louis

The concession stand features some of the best popcorn around and a full outdoor menu. Popcorn is served in plastic buckets or traditional boxes. Bucket refills cost a buck. Like I said, the place is picture-book Americana.

The amphitheater accommodates around 4500 people. While exact attendance is unavailable, the place was pretty much full.

“Meet Me In St. Louis,” the musical, opened on Broadway in 1989 to mixed reviews. I think it probably deserved better.

There isn’t anything subtle about “Meet Me” but it is broadly entertaining in the genre that was mid-century MGM filmed musicals. Most in this audience will not be familiar with the original film or the Kensington stories from which it was drawn. It will be new to them with some vaguely familiar music and that is more than OK.

The Theatre In The Park production of “Meet Me” features an exceptionally strong cast. First credits must go to director Chris McCoy, choreographer Madison Shelley, scenic designer Mark Exline, and costume designer Libby Bradley. The show has an obvious scheme and design that works perfectly for what it is. Dance is simple but appropriate. Each scene dances seamlessly into the next. Sets are designed on wheels to fit the show requirements. Costumes match the turn of the twentieth century ethos. A large, twenty-one piece, pit band of local musicians is expertly led by musical director and conductor Langston Hemenway.

“Meet Me In St. Louis” was designed as a 1944 star vehicle for Judy Garland who was then only twenty-one years old. A series of vignettes showcase a typical upper-middle-class Victorian family leading up to the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

The Smith family of Kensington Avenue has a grumpy Dad, an understanding Mom, four daughters of various ages and obsessions, one college-age son, a quirky many-costumed Grampa, and a comedy Irish-immigrant cook/ family retainer.

The primary conflict comes from Dad Smith’s announcement he has taken a promotion in New York City. He is shocked to find his family doesn’t want to move. The sisters have their own reasons to push back.

The Judy Garland character, Esther Smith, is played very well by MaryAnn Traxler. The blond Ms. Traxler is an excellent singer/dancer and a very good actress for the lead part. Sister Rose Smith, well portrayed by Phoebe Mock, is written for the stage on a par with the Esther character. Their boyfriends are Ryan Russell as John Truitt and Reece Dickerson as Warren Sheffield. Brother Lon is Sam Illum. Mom and Dad Smith are Mark Murphy and Rachel Hendrickson. Grampa is Don Leonard. Family retainer Katie is Julie Fox. The playwrights have offered each a chance to shine. They have all taken the opportunity and run with it.

Recognition is deserved by all the actors in this production. There is not a weak voice or dancer in the bunch. Voices all complement the facility and the material.

Recognizable songs include the title tune (a holdover from the actual 1904 Fair), “The Boy Next Door,” The Trolley Song,” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Additional numbers were written for the Broadway production.

Expect to be thoroughly entertained. You will not be disappointed. “Meet Me In St. Louis” continues at Theatre In The Park through June 24. Tickets can be purchased on site or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

Photos provided by Theatre In The Park - and Nicole McCroskey Photography.