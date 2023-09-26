Review: ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID at New Theatre Restaurant

A new production of a light comedy called “Always a Bridesmaid” is about a week into a three month run at New Theatre Restaurant. The show (by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten) is a frothy, light, and entertaining look into the lives of four female high school buddies from a Central Virginia town. The central attraction is TV and Motion Picture actress Morgan Fairchild as Monette, the many times married mantrap and her three long-time friends.

TV and Motion Picture Star

Morgan Fairchild

Way back in high school, these four found themselves dateless at prom and swore an oath that each would show up for the others weddings. Little did any of the friends think that they would still be fulfilling that promise for more than thirty years.

The play is structured in scenes over a period of seven years. Each scene represents a nuptial event for one of the friends. They all appear as Bridesmaids for their buddies. The setting is a suite of dressing and waiting rooms in what appears to be an antebellum mansion used as an event space. The manision is run by Sedalia Elliot (played here by Becky Barta), a redoubtable matron in her sixties.

Scenes are introduced and segued by a short standup routine delivered by a young woman in a brides dress.

Lori Legacy as Libby in

"Once a Bridesmaid"

In addition to Monette, we are introduced to flighty Libby (Lori Legacy), who appears to be kind of a southern belle. She has been once married and intends to stay that way. It turns out that the woman in the bride dress is her daughter Kari (Laurel Zoff Pelton). It is a good bet that she has attended most of these wedding affairs. Deedra Wingate (Cathy Barnett) has become a federal judge and carries the weight of her office despite a dry wit. Charlie (Shanna Jones) is the most earthy member of the friends. Charlie would love to get hitched, but can’t seem to find the right mate. One gets the impression she may be a landscaper.

It isn’t easy to pull off standup and four situation comedies episodes with tons of one liners out of the air on stage live, but these six ladies do it in spades. Morgan Fairchild is the ultimate pro as Monette. It is a pleasure to see her. Cathy Barnette is always funny. We saw her do a mean Minnie Pearl last year in “Johnny and June.” Deedra could not be more different. It is nice to see Shanna Jones return to Kansas City audiences after a short absence. She was great as Donna in the NTR production of “Momma Mia.” Becky Barta (Sedalia) is an experienced stage and film actress well known as the female comedy lead in the Broadway company of “Les Miserables.” Laurel Zoff Pelton (Kari the Bride) comes to NTR by way of Second City. Lori Legacy (Libby) splits most of her time between Los Angeles and Los Vegas. Last year, NTR audiences may have caught her in “Menpause, the Musical”

Shanna Jones as Charlie and

Cathy Barnett as Deedra

in "Always a Bridesmaid"

The play can be a little cliché at times, but director and New Theatre Restaurant President Richard Carouthers has done a fine job of casting and coaching to construct a very pleasant and enjoyable evening of summer fun. Casting of well experienced actors is essential. The resumes and performances of these ladies are remarkable.

The playwrights are well known for frothy comedies, and laugh out loud situation comedies with particularly strong roles for female characters. In addition to plays, several of their pieces have been transferred as motion pictures. James Wooten was a writer/producer for the much-loved series “The Golden Girls.

Morgan Fairchild dressed as

Marie Antoinette

As usual at NTR, sets are professional down to the smallest detail, food is excellent and table service is impeccable.

“Always a Bridesmaid” is well a written female comedy about friendship for a lifetime. It worth more than your time. I recommend it. “Always a Bridesmaid” runs through November 19.

Tickets are available at newtheatre.com or by telephone at 913.649.7469.

Photos courtesy of New Theatre Restaurant and Mike Savage