RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Play Starlight This Month

Starlight will present a performance that will take audiences back in time with RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles at Starlight Theatre July 21 - 23. RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles is sponsored by AARP Kansas City.

“RAIN invites you to travel through The Beatles' canon and relive the magic of the group,” Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. “From the original listeners who fanned over the debut of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club' when it first released in 1967, to a new cohort of fans, this music resonates with generations.”

About the Show

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles. In addition to the updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content, RAIN will bring the “Abbey Road” album and the “Rooftop Concert” to life.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Let RAIN take you back with all of the greatest hits along with all of your other Beatles favorites! This adoring tribute will take you back to a time when all you needed was love, and a little help from your friends!

Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

How to Purchase

Tickets to RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles are on sale now. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. Season tickets are still available and include additional benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, and more.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com.

About Starlight

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts organization in Kansas City, Missouri, and connects our community through live arts experiences that entertain, inspire, and engage audiences of all ages. Offering diverse programming year-round, Starlight presents Broadway musicals, concert events, and extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation. Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, the historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country with almost 8,000 seats.

Starlight is supported in part by the City of Kansas City, Missouri Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund.