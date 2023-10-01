Previews: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Black Box

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs from October 6 to October 31.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW returns to Kansas City on Friday, October 6, and runs through October 31, at The Black Box in the West Bottoms Entertainment District. For the third year, the cult musical will be performed outside and will feature 2 bars, specialty cocktails, fire pits, photo ops, and special Rocky Horror-themed installations. In addition, a handful of vendors will be added to the experience. Audience members will be allowed to bring blankets, and are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Jim Sharman produced and directed the original musical production, with music, lyrics, and book by Richard O’Brien, which opened in London on June 19, 1973, at The Royal Court Theatre (Upstairs). The musical closed after 2,960 performances. The show won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical in 1973. In 1975 the musical was made into a movie, THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, starring Tim Curry.

New York model and actor Jaden Lux is making a special guest appearance as Rocky for opening night and Saturday, October 7. Lux has appeared in NAKED BOYS SINGING! in Las Vegas, DAMN YANKEES AND SOMETHING ROTTEN at the Post Playhouse, and FINDING CHRISTMAS at the MGM Beau Rivage. Cameron Gunter will appear as Rocky from October 13 to 31.

The cast for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW features, Nick Padget as Frank “N” Furter, AlecPreviews: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Black Box Bridges as Brad, Lacy Goettling as Janet, Cori Anne Weber as Riff Raff, Jill Smith as Magenta, Chelsea Anglemyer as Columbia, Ray Ettinger as Narrator, Justin Moss as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Kristen Altoro-Nevins as Trixie, and Tyler Fromson backup vocals and understudy. The Phantoms will be played by Kelsey Linn, Katie Pugh, and Elise Campagna for the October 21 performance. The members of the band include Tim Braselton on keyboard, Morgan Rogers on drums, Brooke Kafka on saxophone, Grant Klinksick on electric guitar, and Mark Johnson on electric bass.

The creative team includes Nick Padgett directing and producing, musical direction by Tim Braselton, original choreography by Mickey Pasamonte and Nick Padgett, costumes and make-up by Francie Kapono-Kuzila, lighting by Zan de Spelder, sound by Mark Johnson, and production design by Nick Padgett.

Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director of Padgett Productions advised everyone over 21 years-of-age, and who purchases a ticket will be able to get free reservations at the Rocky Horror Pop-Up Bar. Details on the pop-up bar may be found at www.vignettesbar.com/rockyhorror.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW runs from October 6 to October 31 at The Black Box. To purchase tickets online go to: www.secure.padgettproductionskc.com. Photos courtesy of Padgett Productions.



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW returns to Kansas City on Friday, October 6, and runs through October 31, at The Black Box in the West Bottoms Entertainment District. For the third year, the cult musical will be performed outside and will feature 2 bars, specialty cocktails, fire pits, photo ops, and special Rocky Horror-themed installations. In addition, a handful of vendors will be added to the experience. Audience members will be allowed to bring blankets, and are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

