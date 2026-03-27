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Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage

Production is now running at Crown Center in Kansas City

By: Mar. 27, 2026

Music Theater Heritage has released first look photos from MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY, now playing at its Crown Center venue. The production, written and directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott, will run for eighteen performances through April 19.

Presented in the 240-seat full-thrust Main Stage Theater, the creative team includes music direction by Fritz Hutchison, choreography by Elaine Kimble, scenic design by Jack Magaw, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, sound design by Gianna Agostino, costume design by Daniella Toscano, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The world premiere production reimagines Herman Melville’s novel as a memory play told by the lone survivor, Ishmael. The staging incorporates 19th-century sea shanties performed by a live, on-stage band, blending narrative and music to frame the story.

Tickets start at $45 and are available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816-221-6987.

Photo Credit: Music Theater Heritage

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Morgan Walker, Katie Karel, Connor Kelly Wright

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Morgan Walker, Betse Ellis,T. Eric Morris, Angel Z Duong, Bradley J. Thomas

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
The ensemble of MOBY DICK

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
The ensemble of MOBY DICK

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Manon Halliburton

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Manon Halliburton

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Cody Proctor

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
The cast of MOBY DICK

Photos: MOBY DICK: A SEA SHANTY at Music Theater Heritage Image
Bradley J. Thomas, T. Eric Morris




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