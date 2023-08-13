Photos: First Look at Music Theater Heritage's A CHORUS LINE

Music Theater Heritage has released photos from its highly anticipated production of A CHORUS LINE, now playing. One of the most compelling American musicals ever created, A CHORUS LINE is one of only ten musicals to ever be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Check out the production photos below!

A CHORUS LINE is directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott with choreography by Kenny Personett and music direction by Ty Tuttle. As previously announced, the production features film and television star Nathan Darrow as Zach. The ensemble cast also includes Bryce Bayer, Sydnee Bell, Natalie Carrera, Angel Z Duong, Cortez Emerson, Chaz Feuerstine, McKenna Harvey, Thomas Blake Hogan, Camille Jett, Madoka Koguchi, Johnny Dinh Phan, Julie Pope, Tony Pulford, Megan Secrest, Robert Erik Sobbe, Weston Thomas, and MaryAnn Traxler.

Due to popular demand, MTH has added performances to its 3-week run.

The full creative team features scenic design by Jack Magaw, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costume design by Arwen White, sound design by Jon Robertson, technical direction by Jacob Boshears, and stage management by Lacey Willis.

The 7-piece band features Tuttle on piano, Tod Barnard on percussion, Kassie Ferrero on bass, Pete Fucinaro on saxophone and clarinet, Brett Jackson on flute, clarinets, and saxophone, Laura Saylor on trumpet, and Brian Scarborough on trombone.

A CHORUS LINE now plays 15 performances August 10 - 27 in MTH’s Grand Theater on the 4th floor of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO. Tickets range from $39 - $65 and are available by calling the box office at 816.221.6987, or online at mthkc.com.