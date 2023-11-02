Park University International Center for Music Presents CONCERT FOR THE PIANO LOVER, November 30

Park University International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2023-2024 Season would continue on November 30 at 7:30 p.m., with an entire concert devoted to piano lovers. The concert will be held at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas (1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, KS 66205).

“Every musician needs to have the practical training of performing,” said Park ICM Artistic Director Stanislav Ioudenitch. “That's what we're trained to do . . . to perform in public. These young artists in my piano studio are quite successful musicians already. They are award-winning musicians, so this is something not to miss.”

The exciting line-up of artists includes six of Park ICM's piano studio, including Michael Davidman (American Pianists Awards Finalist 2021 and second price at the 2022 Concours de Genève International Piano Competition), Ilya Shmukler (2022 Cliburn finalist), Sergey Belyavsky (Silver Medalist of both the Ferenc Liszt and the Maria Canals international piano competitions), and newcomer Yangrui Cai (who recently received a first place finish in the Japan Open competition and, as a result, will appear in the ‘Classic Piano' International Piano Competition in Dubai in 2024).

Held live and in person at the 1900 Building, the repertoire will feature:

Wanderer Fantasy in C major, D 760 by Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Sergey Belyavsky (Artist Diploma in Piano Performance)

Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata (Sonata Dante) by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Tatiana Dorokhova (Graduate Certificate in Piano Performance)

Three Movements from ballet Petrushka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971)

Yangrui Cai (Masters in Piano Performance)

Intermission

Choral 2 in B minor by César Franck (1822-1890)

Islamey, Op. 18 by Mily Balakirev (1837-1910)

Michael Davidman (Artist Diploma in Piano Performance)

Klavierstücke, Op. 119 (Four pieces for Piano) by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Kuok-Wai Lio (Artist Diploma in Music Performance)

Sonata No.7 in B flat major, Op. 83 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Ilya Shmukler (Masters in Piano Performance)

Stanislav Ioudenitch – Professor of Piano, Park University

Stanislav Ioudenitch has garnered notable successes in music competitions including the gold medal at the XI Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001. The Van Cliburn Competition launched a career that has taken Ioudenitch around the world for appearances with major orchestras in many of the world's important musical venues. In addition to concert performances, Ioudenitch has held a lifelong passion for teaching. In 2003, he founded the International Center for Music at Park University (Kansas City) where he is Artistic Director and master teacher of piano. In addition, he is the director of the Young Artists Music Academy (Kansas City) and vice-president of the Piano Academy at Lake Como, Italy. He is also Professor of Piano at La Escuela Superior de Musica Reina Sofia in Madrid. Ioudenitch is continually invited to teach masterclasses around the world. In September 2021, Ioudenitch was inducted into the prestigious Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $30 per adult and $10 for students with a valid student ID. Tickets can be obtained online at: Click Here

Parking is free and freely available. Additional information can be found at ICM.PARK.EDU.