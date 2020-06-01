National WWI Museum and Memorial Reopens Today

The National WWI Museum and Memorial reopens to members today and to the public on Tuesday, June 2, while offering a host of programs in June.

The Museum and Memorial closed starting Monday, March 16 and opens the doors of the Museum for the first time since. Guests will encounter adjustments to account for guidelines established by public health officials. Including in those adjustments are visiting during one of two sessions each day (10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & 2-5 p.m.), limitations on some amenities such as checking of items and certain areas remaining closed such as the Edward Jones Research Center and the Liberty Memorial Tower. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance to guarantee entrance. For more information on adjustments, guests are encouraged to visit theworldwar.org/safe.

Beginning today, two new special exhibitions debut: 100 Years of Collecting and 100 Years of Collecting - Art. The Museum and Memorial began collecting directly from the First World War in 1920 and has amassed the most comprehensive Great War collection in the world. In a tremendous stroke of foresight, the organization's founders determined that the collection should be inclusive of every nation that actively participated in the war. 100 Years of Collecting provides a window to examine incredibly diverse objects and documents, as well as the opportunity to see how this monumental collection came to fruition. 100 Years of Collecting - Art examines striking works related to the First World War, including pieces from the U.S., Germany, France and the U.K. Both exhibitions are open through March 7, 2021 and are included with general admission.

From Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, the Museum and Memorial offers the seventh edition of the acclaimed ceremony Taps at the Tower. A brief ceremony occurring each evening at sunset (8:45 p.m.), Taps at the Tower links the beauty of America's official WWI Memorial with the simplicity of the Taps bugle call. For the 2020 edition, each evening features the participation of essential workers during the pandemic to honor and thank them for their service. Since its inception, more than 15,000 people have witnessed the striking ceremony.

June 5 marks National Doughnut Day, a food with a direct connection to World War I. Doughnuts were frequently made and served by The Salvation Army in an effort to boost morale among U.S. soldiers. At 10:30 a.m. on June 5, Museum and Memorial Curator of Education Lora Vogt shares details of this fascinating story via a free online presentation.

Just as in WWI, knitting is a way to share comfort and bring a community of friends together to talk, laugh and create. Whether you're starting out or an expert able to share your knowledge, the Museum and Memorial offers the monthly program Mrs. Wilson's Knitting Circle at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6. This month, Dr. Kara Dixon Vuic, the LCpl. Benjamin W. Schmidt Professor of War, Conflict, and Society in Twentieth-Century America at Texas Christian University, discusses women's evolving roles before and during WWI, and how they were rationalized and explained through the language of motherhood.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, people can crack open the summer season as the Museum and Memorial presents the first virtual offering of the Operation series, Operation: Drafted, Taster Edition! KC Bier Co. founder, Steve Holle, and Rockhurst University economics professor, Dr. Martin Stack, discuss during a free online conversation how WWI forever changed the beer industry. Participants will discover how America's favorite brews' tastes have changed over time and how drinking rituals might have been impacted by the Great War. Each attendee receives a discounted rate of $5.99 for a KC Bier Co. Der Bauer 6-pack purchased at the brewery with proof of RSVP confirmation.

Other programs in June include: Pershing Lecture Series: The Naval Battle at Versailles, 1918-19 (Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.) & a Flag Day Concert on the Memorial Courtyard by the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City Wind Ensemble (Saturday, June 13, 1 p.m.)

The National WWI Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second- oldest- public museum dedicated to preserving the object, history and personal experiences of the war.

Media interested in covering any of the Museum and Memorial's offerings should contact Mike Vietti at 816-888-8122 or mvietti@theworldwar.org.

June National WWI Museum and Memorial Events

Monday, June 1: Museum Reopens to Members (FREE to Members)

Tuesday, June 2: Museum Reopens to Public

Friday, June 5: 10:30 a.m.: National Doughnut Day History Chat (FREE online stream with RSVP)

Saturday, June 6: 10:30 a.m.: Mrs. Wilson's Knitting Circle (FREE online stream with RSVP)

Tuesday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.: The Naval Battle at Versailles, 1918-19 (FREE online stream with RSVP)

Saturday, June 13, 1:30 p.m.: Flag Day Concert (FREE to the public)

Thursday, June 18, 6 p.m.: Operation: Drafted, Taster Edition (FREE online stream with RSVP)

Sunday-Saturday, June 21-27, Sunset: Taps at the Tower (FREE to the public)

Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You