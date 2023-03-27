Nathan Darrow Joins A CHORUS LINE at Music Theater Heritage

Music Theater Heritage Artistic Director Tim Scott has announced that film and television star Nathan Darrow will assume the role of Zach, the choreographer, in MTH's summer production of A Chorus Line.

Darrow, a Kansas City native, is perhaps best known for his appearances on Showtime's "Billions," Fox's "Gotham," and his critically acclaimed portrayal of Edward Meechum in Netflix's "House of Cards."

A graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School and also the prestigious School of Drama at NYU, Nathan is no stranger to Kansas City audiences having appeared on many stages in the Kansas City area throughout the years; however, A Chorus Line will mark his professional musical theater debut.

"I love working in Kansas City," said Darrow. "I'm really happy to be doing this musical which is also a great American play."

One of the most prolific American musicals ever created, A Chorus Line is the groundbreaking musical that set a new standard for Broadway. Winner of 9 TONY Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it remains relevant, provocative and explosively entertaining. A brilliant fusion of song, dance, and compelling drama, A Chorus Line is internationally recognized as a classic, and one of the greatest theatrical events of all time.

A Chorus Line will be directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott with choreography by Kenny Personett. The production is scheduled to play 15 performances August 10 - 27 in MTH's Grand Theater on the 4th floor of Crown Center in Kansas City, MO.

Additional casting and details will be released at a later date.