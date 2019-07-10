Musical Theater Heritage To HostÂ A GRAND NIGHT, THEATER SOIREE 2019Â Fundraiser

The MTH Theater at Crown Center announces plans and Early Bird ticket sales for "A Grand Night, Theater Soiree 2019." As MTH's biggest annual fundraiser, A Grand Night promises something for everyone with live entertainment from MTH theater performers and much more.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 14, at MTH in Crown Center, 2450 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. General admission is at 6 p.m. and VIP guest entry opens at 5 p.m. Proceeds from A Grand Night will benefit Musical Theater Heritage's vision to entertain and educate present and future generations of artists and theater lovers.

"Last year was our most successful event ever and this year promises to be even more exciting" says Chad Gerlt, Executive Director, MTH. "We have a real party planned unlike any of our past Grand Night events!"

The soiree will include not only popular and familiar MTH musical theater performances, but a sampling of Crown Center-based entertainers featuring Ensemble Iberica world-class guitarists and Flamenco music, dance numbers by Empire Dance Academy and innovative and exotic fusion performance art by Quixotic. There's plenty of time for socializing, cocktails, delectable hors d'oeuvres and desserts, plus online, silent and live auctions with mobile bidding, and fun games.

Early Bird tickets start at $120 for General Admission, VIP tickets are $200 and include early entry, premium seating and VIP top-shelf cocktails. Early Bird pricing is available through August 19. Purchase tickets by calling (816) 221-6987 or online at www.mthkc.com. The silent auction will be ready for online bidding on September 6, and can be found at www.bidpal.net/grandnight

Musical Theater Heritage (MTH) is a professional theater company in residence at Crown Center. MTH produces musical, cabarets and original reviews. Our mission: For the awareness and appreciation of the 100-year history of the American musical, striving to tell relatable stories with innovation and imagination aimed at serving our community, with an eye toward diversity and inclusion, while entertaining and educating the next generation of artists and theater lovers. Learn more at www.mthkc.com





