Music Theater Heritage Presents the Kansas City Professional Premiere of THE SECRET GARDEN

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its upcoming production of The Secret Garden. Based on the classic novel, The Secret Garden is a compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal, with haunting melodies and a glorious score.



This Kansas City professional premiere is directed by Jessalyn Kincaid and includes a formidable cast including Lauren Braton, Phil Fiorini, Vaughan Harrison, Maggie Hutchinson, Lindsay James, Jordan Luty, Patrick McGee Jr., Laney McManamy, Nancy Nail, Tim Scott, Bradley J. Thomas and Sheriece Veazey-McNally.



The musical quintet is led by Music Director Ty Tuttle on piano and features Dana Woolard Hughlett; Cello, Kassie Ferrero; Bass, Alyssa Bell; Viola, and Brett Jackson, Clarinet/Flute.



"I am honored to have been asked to lead this incredible team in telling this story," remarked Kincaid. "The Secret Garden is the show that led me to a life in theater, and to now have the privilege of bringing it to life in Kansas City is a true dream come true. I cannot wait for audiences to hear this exquisite score performed by the very best talents Kansas City has to offer."



The full creative team features scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by Daniella Toscano, sound design by Jon Robertson, Assistant Direction by Emily Shackelford, and production stage management by Lacey Willis.



From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy Award-winning composer Lucy Simon, The Secret Garden premiered on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances. The cast featured Daisy Eagan as Mary Lennox, Mandy Patinkin, Rebecca Luker, Robert Westenberg and John Cameron Mitchell. It won the 1991 Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Daisy Eagan), and Best Scenic Design (Heidi Landesman). At age 11, Eagan was the youngest person to receive the Tony Award. Currently there is a Broadway aimed revival of The Secret Garden playing the Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. MTH was extremely fortunate to be granted the rights ahead of the anticipated Broadway revival.



The Secret Garden plays 14 performances on MTH's Main Stage Theater on the 3rd floor of Crown Center, April 6 - 23. Tickets start at only $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987

