Music Theater Heritage Announces SWEENEY TODD, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, And More For 22nd Season

In perhaps its most ambitious season to date, Music Theater Heritage has announced bold and imaginative programming for its 2024 season. Utilizing three different venues, MTH's 22nd Season highlights stories that orbit around the power of love and the lengths we take to protect it. The season includes Tony Award winners, re-imaginings, original concert productions, and represents some of the most celebrated dramatists, composers, and songwriters of the 20th century.

“We strive to use the heritage of music and theater in a way that reflects the moment we live in today,” expressed Artistic Director Tim Scott. “The stories we've chosen to highlight in our 2024 season are timeless, yet also represent some of the most entertaining theatrical pieces of all time. In many ways these stories hold up a mirror to the human condition; we hope audiences are able to see reflections of themselves in the stories we've chosen to highlight on stage.”





The 2024 Season



The Glass Menagerie

with a live, improvised jazz score

presented in the MTH Main Stage

February 29 - March 17

Written by Tennessee Williams

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott

Music directed by Desmond Mason



A drama of great tenderness, charm and beauty, The Glass Menagerie is one of the most famous plays of the modern theater. A gritty story of a Depression-era family is told with poetic language and dreamlike music. In an innovative twist, the MTH production will feature a live, improvised jazz score and incidental live music, as well.

Godspell



presented in the MTH Main Stage

April 18 - May 5

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by John-Michael Tebelak

Directed by Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford

Music directed by Ty Tuttle

The ultimate tale of friendship and loyalty, Godspell is the musical sensation that continues to touch audiences and remind them of the power of love. The first major musical offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, Godspell features an infectious pop/rock score with a barrage of pop hits that crossed over into mainstream music, including the billboard hit “Day by Day” and more!

The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess



presented in the MTH Grand Theater

June 6 - 30

By George Gershwin, DuBose and Dorothy Heyward, and Ira Gershwin

Book adapted by Suzan Lori-Parks | Musical Score adapted by Diedre L. Murray

Directed by Rodney Lloyd Scott

Music directed by Desmond Mason



George Gershwin's final work for the musical stage is universally acknowledged as one of the greatest achievements of the American Theater. Known worldwide, this Tony Award winning adaptation premiered on Broadway in 2011 with additional scenes and updated musical arrangements. MTH's production marks one of the first regional presentations of the Broadway adaptation.



La Cage aux Folles



presented in the MTH Grand Theater

August 10 - 27

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Daisy Buckët and Tim Scott

Music directed by Ty Tuttle



Jerry Herman's crowd-pleasing, rollicking and heartwarming musical about family, commitment, and loving who you love is widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time. The winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, La Cage Aux Folles remains one of musical theater's biggest hits, and perhaps more relevant than ever.





Sweeney Todd



presented in the MTH Main Stage

October 12 - 29

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott

Music directed by Ty Tuttle

Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece has become a worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards, (including Best Musical), for its original production. The tasty and thrilling tale of love and revenge has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world for more than 40 years. MTH's intimate nine actor adaptation is sure to make audiences feel closer to the dark and witty tale than ever before. Perhaps a little too close…



It's A Wonderful Life: a live radio play



presented in the MTH Main Stage

December 7 - 23

based on the story, The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern

Adaptation by Joe Landry

Directed by Artistic Associate Emily Shackelford



Reimagined for the stage as a live radio broadcast, the iconic world of George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds as you've never seen before. Featuring an ensemble cast, holiday music, and live sound effects performed by foley artists, the beloved, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!





THE RUBY ROOM SERIES



presented in the Ruby Room at MTH

Curated and Directed by Associate Producer Linnaia McKenzie



A hybrid nightclub/theater experience, The Ruby Room Series celebrates the songs and stories of Artists who have made a significant impact on American music and culture. To to overwhelming popularity, the 2024 series will feature additional performances, and run Thursday through Saturday evenings.

LET'S GET IT ON: The Music of Marvin Gaye & Gladys Knight



February 8 - 10

The most sultry, soulful sounds of the sixties take shape in the music of Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye and more! These artists helped define the era when every melody and lyric was backed with passion and pain through songs like I Heard It Through the Grapevine which both artists made famous in their own way. Let's Get It On and have a good time!

NATURAL WOMAN: The Music of Carole King



April 4 - 6

One of the most prolific female musicians in the history of pop music, Carole King performed and wrote some of the grooviest tunes that we've kept in the rotation for decades. We'll celebrate the songs King notably sang from Tapestry, one of the best selling albums of all time, and we'll even surprise you with songs you didn't know this certified platinum icon wrote for other artists!

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: The Music of Whitney Houston



May 16 - 18

The music industry's first ever Pop Princes: Whitney Houston, who we also know endearingly as Nippy. She was the first artist to have seven consecutive #1 hits and the first woman to enter the Billboard 200 at #1 with her album, Whitney. Coming from a family of heavy hitters like Cissy Houston and Dionne Warwick, this Diva was destined to be the voice in music we'd never, ever be able to forget.



PURPLE RAIN: The Music of Prince



July 11 - 13

The “Love Symbol”, aka the Artist Formerly Known as Prince, took the music industry by storm in the 1980s with songs like “Kiss” and of course, “Purple Rain”. Join us on this unforgettable journey through a music catalog unlike any other to find out why Prince is easily named one of music's most significant and adored artists of all time!



BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY: The Music of Queen

September 12 - 14

From across the pod we bring you all of the iconic hits made famous by QUEEN; a band who's organ-like harmonies shared a new sound with the music industry, never heard before. This group inspired an entire generation of new artists who followed QUEEN's keen ability to take us on a musical roller coaster with rocking music and movement.



SONG(s) SUNG BLUE: The Music of Neil Diamond & Barry Manilow



November 7 - 9

With more than fifty top ten hits between them, Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow provided us with a countless number of timeless, chart-topping tunes that had us dancing one moment and crying the next. Songs like Mandy and Sweet Caroline are sure to keep you singing along throughout this memorable night of music!

The Ruby Room: MTH's Ruby Room is an elegant space specifically curated for cabaret. The intimate theater seats 125 guests and was designed to evoke iconic Cabaret rooms like 54 Below and The Oak Room.

Grand Theater: The 349 seat Grand Theater is a three-quarter thrust located on the 4th floor of Crown Center. MTH's largest venue, The Grand Theater still maintains only seven rows of seating, retaining the intimate sensibilities MTH has become known for.

MTH Main Stage: The full-thrust 240 seat Main Stage Theater is on the 3rd floor of Crown Center and is the venue returning patrons will be most familiar with. Since its inception, the warm and inviting venue remains the home for the majority of MTH productions.



MTH reports that season subscriptions have steadily increased year over year since 2021 and are currently the highest since the pandemic began. 2024 Season Tickets are currently available to be purchased at a discounted rate through September 1. Season tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 816.221.6987, visiting MTH online at www.mthkc.com, or in-person at the MTH box office at Crown Center. Individual ticket sales will begin on December 1.