Midwest Innocence Project Hosts Panel on The Impact of Media on Wrongful Convictions

The Midwest Innocence Project (MIP), a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to the investigation, litigation and exoneration of wrongfully convicted people in five states, will host its Faces of Innocence event on Thursday evening, April 28. This impactful evening will feature a keynote address by CBS News Journalist Erin Moriarty followed by her leading a panel discussion with featuring former MIP clients Lamonte McIntyre and Kevin Strickland.

Faces of Innocence is an annual fundraising event to benefit the MIP's work with the wrongfully convicted and includes remarks from MIP supporters and Executive Director Tricia Rojo Bushnell, recognition of those that make our work possible, updates on the work MIP is doing, and a keynote presentation. This year's Honorary Chair for Faces of Innocence is former Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf. For more than two decades Roaf has made countless contributions to various philanthropic organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach. MIP is thrilled to have Roaf return to Kansas City to support MIP's mission.

The Faces of Innocence event is virtual, and the public is invited. For those interested in watching the event live, sponsoring or supporting justice and the MIP, please visit https://themip.org/2020-faces-of-innocence/.

"Faces of Innocence is the backbone of MIP; we rely on community support to raise critical funds and awareness necessary to bring innocent people home. Faces of Innocence is such a special evening for freed innocent people and those that are still fighting for their freedom. We hope that you will join us for this momentous occasion," said Andrew Brain, MIP Board President.

A CBS News journalist for three decades, Erin Moriarty has been a correspondent on "48 Hours" since 1990. In addition to reporting for "48 Hours," Moriarty's work is featured on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, including "CBS Sunday Morning," "CBS Mornings" and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming network. Moriarty is also the host of the true-crime podcast, "My Life of Crime."

Willie Roaf is a familiar name in the football world. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle. He played college football for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, where he earned consensus All-American honors. He was a first-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft and played professionally for the New Orleans Saints as well as the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time All-Pro, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

In addition, to the panel discussion, various awards will be presented during the Faces of Innocence event. The MIP 2022 Justice for the Innocent Award will be presented to Missouri State Senator John Rizzo and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who had the courage to acknowledge that the criminal legal system continues to fail innocent people while using their power to change it. Rizzo championed this vision in supporting the passage of SB 53, the law that was used to free Kevin Strickland in 2021.

"Sen. Rizzo and prosecutor Baker remind us that together, we can make our vision of justice a reality." said Rojo Bushnell. "Because of them and their work to change the status quo, Kevin Strickland is free and other innocent people, like Lamar Johnson, still have hope."

Bob Hoffman, a Kansas City trial lawyer and former MIP Board President, will be presented with the Midwest Innocence Project Freedom Award, which is presented to individuals for exemplary advocacy and work on behalf of the innocent. Hoffman has been instrumental in MIP's growth and successes including securing the freedom of former client and exoneree Kevin Strickland.

"The Midwest Innocence Project would not be what we are without Bob Hoffman's leadership," said Rojo Bushnell. "There is no part of MIP's work that Bob has not touched. Because of his work and support, Kevin Strickland is home, MIP stands on a solid organizational foundation, and the impact of our work has expanded."