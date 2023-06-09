Maples Repertory Theatre Celebrates 20th Season With BIG RIVER

Maples Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2023. Opening with the rousing bluegrass musical BIG RIVER based on the Mark Twain novel THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN,

Maples Rep is adding special events throughout the season to celebrate 20 years of theatre in downtown Macon. The 20th Birthday Party on June 14th is open to all free of charge and will feature music by KEOTA. The party will take place on North Rubey Street in front of the theatre after the 7:30pm performance of BIG RIVER until just before midnight. Maples Rep extends a special invitation to all downtown neighbors to join us and learn about our downtown neighborhood initiative. Tickets to BIG RIVER are $36 for adults, $25 for students, and $29 for balcony tickets. And, special for the 20th season, 10 balcony tickets are set aside every performance for a special $20 price, available for in-person purchase one hour prior to curtain.

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN follows Huck Finn and Jim on their journey to freedom down the Mississippi River. Their hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming adventures along the way feature your favorite Mark Twain characters and an award-winning score by Roger Miller. Last seen at Maples Rep in 2014, Maples Repertory Theatre brings back this brilliant theatrical celebration of pure Americana with an all new cast and creative team.

Featuring: Aren Alexander-Battee, Ethan Bond, Ross Coughlin, Jake Daley, Todd J. Davidson, Jorja Focht, Donald Groves, Clinton C.H. Harris, Russ Konstans, Chance McKim, Rafi Mills, Emma Phillips, Will Poost, Elizabeth Racunas, Shelly Schaefer, Jai Shanae, Aidan Tsichlis, Licia Watson, Fredena Williams.

Scenic Designer: Clayton Dombach, Costume Designer: Denise Warner, Lighting Designer: Dean Packard, Sound Designer: Scott Murdoch, Music Director: Justin Cowan, Props Designer: Lauren Villareal, Stage, Manager: Craig M. Rosenthal, Assistant Stage Manager: Alma Kent, Lauren Villarreal. Directed by Marc Liby.

Maples Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre located in the heart of downtown Macon, Missouri inside the historic Royal Theatre. Founded in 2004 and celebrating its 20th season in 2023, MRT's mission is to provide professional theatre experiences and to develop and promote an appreciation for live theatre in rural northern Missouri. Because of Maples Rep, Macon becomes a temporary home to professional actors, directors, designers, and technicians hailing from New York to California from June to December for our six show mainstage season, performances for youth and families, and other special events throughout the year.

For the information on Maples Repertory Theatre and to buy tickets, visit Click Here.