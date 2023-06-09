Maples Repertory Theatre Celebrates 20th Season With BIG RIVER

Maples Rep is adding special events throughout the season to celebrate 20 years of theatre in downtown Macon.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Carlos Lopez, Stacey Harris & More to Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Photo 3 Carlos Lopez, Stacey Harris & More to Star in THE ADDAMS FAMILY at The Arrow Rock Lyceum
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre Photo 4 Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre

Maples Repertory Theatre Celebrates 20th Season With BIG RIVER

Maples Repertory Theatre Celebrates 20th Season With BIG RIVER

Maples Repertory Theatre is celebrating its 20th Anniversary Season in 2023. Opening with the rousing bluegrass musical BIG RIVER based on the Mark Twain novel THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN,

Maples Rep is adding special events throughout the season to celebrate 20 years of theatre in downtown Macon. The 20th Birthday Party on June 14th is open to all free of charge and will feature music by KEOTA. The party will take place on North Rubey Street in front of the theatre after the 7:30pm performance of BIG RIVER until just before midnight. Maples Rep extends a special invitation to all downtown neighbors to join us and learn about our downtown neighborhood initiative. Tickets to BIG RIVER are $36 for adults, $25 for students, and $29 for balcony tickets. And, special for the 20th season, 10 balcony tickets are set aside every performance for a special $20 price, available for in-person purchase one hour prior to curtain.

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN follows Huck Finn and Jim on their journey to freedom down the Mississippi River. Their hilarious, suspenseful, and heartwarming adventures along the way feature your favorite Mark Twain characters and an award-winning score by Roger Miller. Last seen at Maples Rep in 2014, Maples Repertory Theatre brings back this brilliant theatrical celebration of pure Americana with an all new cast and creative team.

Featuring: Aren Alexander-Battee, Ethan Bond, Ross Coughlin, Jake Daley, Todd J. Davidson, Jorja Focht, Donald Groves, Clinton C.H. Harris, Russ Konstans, Chance McKim, Rafi Mills, Emma Phillips, Will Poost, Elizabeth Racunas, Shelly Schaefer, Jai Shanae, Aidan Tsichlis, Licia Watson, Fredena Williams.

Scenic Designer: Clayton Dombach, Costume Designer: Denise Warner, Lighting Designer: Dean Packard, Sound Designer: Scott Murdoch, Music Director: Justin Cowan, Props Designer: Lauren Villareal, Stage, Manager: Craig M. Rosenthal, Assistant Stage Manager: Alma Kent, Lauren Villarreal. Directed by Marc Liby.

Maples Repertory Theatre is a professional Equity theatre located in the heart of downtown Macon, Missouri inside the historic Royal Theatre. Founded in 2004 and celebrating its 20th season in 2023, MRT's mission is to provide professional theatre experiences and to develop and promote an appreciation for live theatre in rural northern Missouri. Because of Maples Rep, Macon becomes a temporary home to professional actors, directors, designers, and technicians hailing from New York to California from June to December for our six show mainstage season, performances for youth and families, and other special events throughout the year.

For the information on Maples Repertory Theatre and to buy tickets, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS is Coming to Theatre in the Park This Month Photo
MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS is Coming to Theatre in the Park This Month

The musical 'Meet Me in St. Louis', based on the memorable MGM movie classic starring the legendary Judy Garland, opens at Theatre in the Park on Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18.

2
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Starlight Theatre This Month Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes to the Starlight Theatre This Month

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Starlight Theatre from June 20-25.

3
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre Photo
Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Warwick Theatre

“Look Who’s Evil Now,” it’s the cast and crew of Padgett Productions EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, which opened Friday, June 2 at the Warwick Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri. The splatter zone was sold-out for the opening, and the raucous crowd only added to an exciting hilarious romp at the cabin in the woods, where you can be killed by a tree. Do not ask for whom the Weeping Willow cries, it cries for you.

4
New Art Installation Revealed at Starlight Theatre as Part of ONE PERCENT FOR ART Program Photo
New Art Installation Revealed at Starlight Theatre as Part of ONE PERCENT FOR ART Program

In 2022, Starlight Theatre and the City of Kansas City, Missouri, One Percent for Art Program worked with Cambridge, Massachusetts, artist Douglas Kornfeld to place a new work of public art on the Starlight Theatre grounds.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Video Video: Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Video
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Footloose"
Theatre in the Park (7/28-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freaky Friday
Theatre in the Park (6/02-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Just Off Broadway Theatre's Summer Festival
Just Off Broadway Theatre (6/02-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Theatre Lawrence (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Irving Berlin's White Christmas"
Theatre in the Park (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Theatre in the Park (6/16-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man of No Importance
Olathe Civic Theatre Association (6/23-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "13 The Musical"
Theatre in the Park (6/20-7/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You