MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES to Perform at Kauffman Center

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Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jan. 29, 2027, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center.

“We always welcome Marty Stuart at the Kauffman Center. A musician who has made his mark across multiple genres, Marty always brings something fresh to our audiences and we can't wait to experience it this time around,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said.

In a career spanning over 50 years, dozens of albums and too many shows to count, Marty Stuart still charts a course through new territory at every chance possible. Joined by his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives, the five-time Grammy Award winner, Country Music Hall of Famer, Congress of Country Music Founder and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient cruises into another stratosphere with his first-ever full-length instrumental LP, Space Junk. The inimitable interplay between Marty, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs fuels this cosmic cowboy trip with sun-kissed surf guitar, breezy California rhythms, soul stirring steel guitar and fluid fretwork all-around. “We thought the world needed a fresh instrumental album by a pretty good band,” laughs Stuart “so we composed twenty instrumentals and took them to the microphones.” Space Junk sounds like country music's preeminent band crash landing on a Malibu beach and performing the most epic jam you've ever witnessed by starlight.