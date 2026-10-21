 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES to Perform at Kauffman Center

The five-time Grammy Award winner will perform with his longtime band at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in Kansas City.

By:
MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES to Perform at Kauffman Center

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Jan. 29, 2027, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center.

“We always welcome Marty Stuart at the Kauffman Center. A musician who has made his mark across multiple genres, Marty always brings something fresh to our audiences and we can't wait to experience it this time around,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said.

In a career spanning over 50 years, dozens of albums and too many shows to count, Marty Stuart still charts a course through new territory at every chance possible. Joined by his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives, the five-time Grammy Award winner, Country Music Hall of Famer, Congress of Country Music Founder and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient cruises into another stratosphere with his first-ever full-length instrumental LP, Space Junk. The inimitable interplay between Marty, Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs fuels this cosmic cowboy trip with sun-kissed surf guitar, breezy California rhythms, soul stirring steel guitar and fluid fretwork all-around. “We thought the world needed a fresh instrumental album by a pretty good band,” laughs Stuart “so we composed twenty instrumentals and took them to the microphones.” Space Junk sounds like country music's preeminent band crash landing on a Malibu beach and performing the most epic jam you've ever witnessed by starlight.

MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES to Perform at Kauffman Center Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
Upcoming Shows
Anna Lapwood
11/6 - 11/6/2026
Samara Joy
3/2 - 3/2/2027
Recent Articles
Kansas City Ballet Unveils 2026-2027 Company Roster
Kansas City Ballet Unveils 2026-2027 Company Roster
9/9/2026
Lyric Opera of Kansas City to Continue Teaching Artist Residencies in KCPS
Lyric Opera of Kansas City to Continue Teaching Artist Residencies in KCPS
8/31/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS

The Last 5 Years in Kansas City The Last 5 Years
Phoenix Arts KC (10/16-10/24)
The Last Five Years in Kansas City The Last Five Years
Music Theatre Kansas City (11/07-11/09)
White Christmas in Kansas City White Christmas
Helzberg Hall (12/07-12/07)
360 Allstars in Kansas City 360 Allstars
Midwest Trust Center (11/12-11/12)
'Hold On To Your Butts' in Kansas City 'Hold On To Your Butts'
Midwest Trust Center (3/12-3/13)
Suffs in Kansas City Suffs
Unicorn Theartre (6/02-6/20)
Anti-Hero: Revenge of the Swifties in Kansas City Anti-Hero: Revenge of the Swifties
Unicorn Theartre (12/09-12/27)
Come From Away in Kansas City Come From Away
Music Theatre Kansas City (4/09-4/18)
'Outlander in Concert' in Kansas City 'Outlander in Concert'
Midwest Trust Center (10/23-10/23)
Lizzie in Kansas City Lizzie
Theatre Lawrence (10/22-10/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets