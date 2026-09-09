Kansas City Ballet Unveils 2026-2027 Company Roster

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Kansas City Ballet's 2026-2027 roster will welcome three new dancers to the Main Company and promotes two more from KCB II, Kansas City Ballet School's professional training track. Each dancer brings the versatility to move fluidly between classical story ballets and the contemporary works of emerging choreographers.

Dancers

Anya Chiu — Trained at The Washington School of Ballet and danced two seasons with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Michael Dadlez — Joins the company from Boston Ballet II by way of Houston Ballet Academy. Standing nearly 6-foot-4, he brings height that is a good match for the company’s taller women when it comes to partnering.

Jordan Long — A Houston Ballet Academy alum who spent a year dancing with Houston Ballet before joining Kansas City Ballet. He has tremendous elevation in his jumps.

Ben Workman and Audrey Lynn — Both promoted from KCB II. They took on lead roles in the Family Series launched in 2025, giving them the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities as dancers.

You can see the new company dancers in The Wizard of Oz, which opens Kansas City Ballet's 2026-2027 season at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, October 16-25.

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