Lyric Opera Returns to Live Performances With Upcoming Spring Lineup

Lyric Opera of Kansas City is returning to live productions this spring with two upcoming performances set for April and May 2021.

SOUNDSCAPES IN THE CITY

Soundscapes in the City, a series of short, outdoor concerts featuring Lyric Opera of Kansas City artists singing hits from opera and musical theatre, was launched last fall to great acclaim. Pack a picnic, bring a blanket and chairs, and enjoy a beautiful evening of opera and musical theatre's greatest hits.

This is a ticketed event hosted by Powell Gardens. Purchase your tickets HERE, and celebrate the return of spring!

Soundscapes in the City will return to Johnson County April 29, 2021 for a performance at Meadowbrook Park! Pack a picnic, round up your friends and family, and join us at 6:00pm for a FREE outdoor concert.

BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER

It's Spring Training at the Lyric Opera! Reflect on American society and culture through the lens of our favorite pastime, baseball. This new production by Kathleen Belcher, Dan Rigazzi, and in collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum combines songs about baseball, documentary-style narration, and quotes highlighting America's struggle for equality and racial justice on and off the field. Just as baseball reflects America's diversity, this production spans diverse styles - from opera to jazz, musical theatre, and popular music, making it a sure home run!

Performances:

Friday, May 7, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.