Lewis & Shirley White Theatre Opens 2023-24 Season With Sondheim Classic INTO THE WOODS

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish Community Center will open the 2023-24 season with Stephen Sondheim's "Into The Woods."

The production opens on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and runs for 11 performances through Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets are available at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Performance dates and times include: Thursdays: Nov. 2, 9 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays: Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 11 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays: Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, "Into the Woods" is a quirky, comic and poignant take on several Brothers Grimm fairytales - Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel - as they each navigate their own journeys through "the Woods."

Opening on Broadway in 1987, "Into the Woods" became an instant audience favorite, and over the years has proven to be a perennial favorite among performers as well. The White Theatre's production attracted over 170 local actors to audition for just 17 roles, resulting in a powerhouse cast that is sure to delight audiences.

Tom Nelson, who plays "The Wolf" and "Cinderella's Prince," was excited to audition for one of his favorite shows.

"As an actor, I like to perform in shows that are both entertaining and meaningful for people," Nelson said. "(This role) is goofy, it's grand, it's over the top, and it's important to other people's plot points in the stories. Overall, the story is fun, the staging is fun. There's just so much that's fun about this show."

Another powerful performer joining the "Into the Woods" cast is Jennifer Renfrow, director and owner of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy in Warrensburg, Missouri. Audiences may recognize Jennifer from numerous iconic leading roles at The White Theatre, including the title role in "Mary Poppins," Sally Boles in "Cabaret," and Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes." For Renfrow, "Into the Woods" is a family affair as she gets to experience this musical journey with her high school son, Jack, who is the accompanist for the production.

Other local actors were drawn to this musical because of the artistic team talent. Krista Eyler, who plays The Witch, was excited to work with the show's director.

"I wanted to work with Kacy Christensen again," Eyler said. "This is my third show with him, I feel his vision for a show is always precise, thoughtful, and brilliant. I have learned a lot from him."

Eyler was also interested in the challenge of playing "The Witch."

"The Witch is a master manipulator and, in her own words, is not good or nice, but is always right," Eyler said. "I LOVE her. She is the most difficult character I have ever had the chance to play. This role lets me express just about every emotion and is unique in that she transforms physically from Act 1 to Act 2, so my choices are endless. It is really a gift to get to play a character who has to be a physical and vocal chameleon."

Nelson and Eyler are veterans of The White Theatre, having performed together in both iterations of the musical "Something Rotten" in 2020 (virtual and in-person). Nelson most recently performed in "Surviving Hitler," an original new work commissioned by The White Theatre as part of the 2021-22 season.

"The White Theatre [is] one of my favorite theatres in Kansas City," Nelson said. "The set at The White Theatre and the lighting is like nothing else in Kansas City, and the actors that are drawn to perform here are top notch. So, I get to perform on an amazing stage with amazing people, knowing we're putting on a quality production that people can come to enjoy. It's very fulfilling as an actor."

Other veterans of The White Theatre stage include Joy Richardson (Gladys in "Memphis"), Pancha Brown, Scott Kruse, Anne Haines, Merideth Hollan, Haley Knudsen, and Alec Walberg.

This production's Jack, of Jack and the Beanstalk, Tony Console, is making his debut at The White Theatre, having performed on stage in Lawrence and Topeka in the past. Doug Jones, playing the roles of Narrator and Mysterious Man, is also performing at The White Theatre for the first time, having enjoyed an international opera career. Three other new faces that round out this powerhouse cast include Jasmine Hall (Rapunzel), Tori Porteous (Cinderella) and Maxwell McIntire (Steward).

"Into The Woods" kicks off an exciting 19th Season at The White Theatre. Other featured shows include: "The Prom," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," "Blues in the Night" (with The Black Repertory Theatre), and "Disney's The Little Mermaid."

Full descriptions and performance times for each event are available at the link below. Auditions for musicals and plays produced at The White Theatre are announced online and on Facebook.

The White Theatre is located at The J - 5801 W. 115th Street, in Overland Park. Tickets are available online at the link below and at the box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the show on performance days.




