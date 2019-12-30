Klezmer Music, International Clarinetist Highlight Kinnor Philharmonic Orchestra's New Year's Day Concert at The J

Welcome the New Year on Wednesday, Jan. 1, with a lively 3 p.m. concert by the Kinnor Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) at The White Theatre of the Jewish Community Center (The J), 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The resident orchestra at The J, KPO's New Year's Day concert will focus on klezmer music featuring special guest and internationally acclaimed clarinetist, David Krakauer.

Krakauer has an international reputation as both a traditional and klezmer clarinetist. He's a highly sought-after teacher, performer and music arranger. The 3 p.m. performance will include the influences of tradition folk music of many Jewish communities throughout history. Works by Prokofiev, Mahler and even Strauss utilized Klezmer sound colors and styles. The Kinnor performance is part of The White Theatre's concert series; tickets are available at thewhitetheatre.org or by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054.

This concert promises to transport you to a time in Jewish history that harkens the sounds of nostalgia and history - all with a very festive design. This is a once in a lifetime kind of concert with David Krakauer's talents in Kansas City.

Krakauer's performances often include new and old Klezmer tunes. Some works are arranged by Krakauer himself. Authentic folk tunes include Der Heyser Bulgar, Wedding Dance and Der Gasn Nign. While these works may not be familiar to some, they are complimented with works with more general titles like Chassidic Dance and Dances (Allegro).

The Kinnor Philharmonic is a 55-person plus ensemble composed of both Jewish and non-Jewish musicians. It is led by its talented and charismatic Music Director and Co-Founder Christopher Kelts, who is also the Director of Orchestral Studies and Assistant Professor of Music at Missouri State University. Kelts also serves as the music conductor for the Kansas City Civic Orchestra.





