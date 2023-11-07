Kauffman Center Presents Lee Brice ME & MY GUITAR And The Irish Tenors In 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new additions to the 2023-2024 season: Lee Brice “Me & My Guitar,” Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre and The Irish Tenors, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Helzberg Hall.

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences.

President and CEO Paul Schofer is thrilled to welcome both artists. “Kauffman Center Presents 2023-2024 season is packed with a variety of performances. There is something for everyone! We are proud to host The Irish Tenors, the acknowledged Kings of Celtic music to perform in our beautiful Helzberg Hall. Muriel Kauffman Theatre will explode with one of country's biggest names, Lee Brice.”

Lee Brice “Me & My Guitar”

Feb. 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

When Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas or writing and recording songs, you'll find the family man at home with his wife Sara, two young boys and baby daughter. Meanwhile, with more than 14 million in RIAA-certified sales and streams and nearing three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success with country radio, digital streaming services and on the road. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was inducted into the company's "Billionaires Club" on June 8, 2018, becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Brice is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner. He's also taken six radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor."

Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs. Brice has performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018.

For more information about Lee Brice, visit leebrice.com.

The Irish Tenors

March 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in Helzberg Hall

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

The Irish Tenors, Declan Kelly, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan, have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With 10 best-selling CDs to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the most successful acts in PBS history.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States. They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for them.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, from Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California. They have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between.

For more information about The Irish Tenors, visit theirishtenorsmusic.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at Click Here.

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.

