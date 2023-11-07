Kauffman Center Presents Lee Brice ME & MY GUITAR And The Irish Tenors In 2024

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Kauffman Center Presents Lee Brice ME & MY GUITAR And The Irish Tenors In 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced two new additions to the 2023-2024 season: Lee Brice “Me & My Guitar,” Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Muriel Kauffman Theatre and The Irish Tenors, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Helzberg Hall.

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences.

President and CEO Paul Schofer is thrilled to welcome both artists. “Kauffman Center Presents 2023-2024 season is packed with a variety of performances. There is something for everyone! We are proud to host The Irish Tenors, the acknowledged Kings of Celtic music to perform in our beautiful Helzberg Hall. Muriel Kauffman Theatre will explode with one of country's biggest names, Lee Brice.”

 

Lee Brice “Me & My Guitar”

 

Feb. 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

When Lee Brice isn't selling out arenas or writing and recording songs, you'll find the family man at home with his wife Sara, two young boys and baby daughter. Meanwhile, with more than 14 million in RIAA-certified sales and streams and nearing three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success with country radio, digital streaming services and on the road. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was inducted into the company's "Billionaires Club" on June 8, 2018, becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Brice is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner. He's also taken six radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor."

Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs. Brice has performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018.

For more information about Lee Brice, visit leebrice.com.

The Irish Tenors

 

March 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in Helzberg Hall

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

The Irish Tenors, Declan Kelly, Anthony Kearns and Ronan Tynan, have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings since they burst upon the scene during a 1998 special. With 10 best-selling CDs to their credit, they share company with the likes of The Three Tenors and Andrea Bocelli as the most successful acts in PBS history.

The Irish Tenors rekindled the love of all things Irish in America and opened the door for countless Irish music groups to hit the United States. They have stood the test of time; audiences of all ages love the Irish Tenors and clamor to get tickets whenever they perform. Full houses and standing ovations are the norm for them.

The Irish Tenors have performed all over the world, including the best venues in America, from Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall in New York to The Hollywood Bowl in California. They have blazed the trail from coast to coast stopping in nearly every city in between.

For more information about The Irish Tenors, visit theirishtenorsmusic.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at Click Here.

Find information and maps for Kauffman Center parking and street closure updates at kauffmancenter.org/parking. The Arts District Garage is the primary parking garage for patrons. The garage is directly attached to the Kauffman Center just south of the building with multiple access points to surrounding streets. Purchasing event parking in advance is highly recommended as it often will sell out. The garage is $13 per car in advance or $16 upon arrival or valet is $22 in advance or $24 upon arrival.

The Kauffman Center's promise to bring artists and audiences together is reflected in many ways, including removing barriers and providing access to our performing arts experiences for all patrons. You can learn more by visiting kauffmancenter.org/accessibility. To request services or receive additional information that would make your visit more enjoyable, please contact our ticket office at 816.994.7222 or contact@kauffmancenter.org.




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Starlight Launches Performance Series For Young Audiences As Part Of Capital Campaign Photo
Starlight Launches Performance Series For Young Audiences As Part Of Capital Campaign

As part of Starlight's $40 million capital campaign, Uniquely KC, announced in October, the historic theatre is piloting five new Community Engagement programs to enhance the Starlight tradition and extend it to new, diverse participants of all ages.

2
WE ARE BLOOD: An Immersive Family Drama Horror Play At Olathe Civic Theatre Association Photo
WE ARE BLOOD: An Immersive Family Drama Horror Play At Olathe Civic Theatre Association

Is family forever? Experience the immersive horror play 'We Are Blood' at Olathe Civic Theatre Association. Explore themes of family trauma, loss, and the power of our past.

3
Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS Photo
Theatre Atchison PRO To Produce THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF HANK WILLIAMS

Experience the life and music of Hank Williams in Theatre Atchison PRO's latest production. Don't miss this limited one-weekend engagement at the Atchison Event Center.

4
Park University International Center for Music Presents CONCERT FOR THE PIANO LOVER, Novem Photo
Park University International Center for Music Presents CONCERT FOR THE PIANO LOVER, November 30

Park University International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2023-2024 Season would continue on November 30  at 7:30 p.m., with an entire concert devoted to piano lovers. The concert will be held at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas (1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, KS 66205). 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette' in Kansas City 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker VIDEOS
The Comedy Zone presents Gina Brillon in Kansas City The Comedy Zone presents Gina Brillon
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/09-3/09)
A Christmas Carol in Kansas City A Christmas Carol
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (12/15-12/23)
The Session in Kansas City The Session
Just Off Broadway Theatre (2/08-2/17)
Into the Woods in Kansas City Into the Woods
Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center (10/28-11/19)
4000 MILES in Kansas City 4000 MILES
The Warwick Theater (11/09-11/19)
The StepCrew in Kansas City The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
'The Simon & Garfunkel Story' in Kansas City 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Kansas City On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Midwest Trust Center [Yardley Hall] (12/03-12/03)
'On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan' in Kansas City 'On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/03-12/03)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You