Kauffman Center To Present Celtic Thunder This October

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest addition to the Kauffman Center Presents line-up, Celtic Thunder, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. in the Muriel Kauffman Theatre.

President and CEO Paul Schofer welcomes Celtic Thunder to the Kauffman Center. “Who doesn't enjoy an evening steeped in the gorgeous music and culture of Ireland with these world-renowned artists? Prepare to get your feet a ‘thumping and your hands a ‘clapping!”

About Celtic Thunder

In 2007, producer Sharon Browne embarked on an innovative project by filming the inaugural Celtic Thunder show at the Helix in Dublin, Ireland. The concept behind this groundbreaking endeavor was to assemble a group of talented men from Ireland and Scotland, spanning ages from 21 to 42, and curate a performance that celebrated their shared Celtic heritage.

The resulting show presented a captivating blend of musical genres, ranging from traditional Celtic tunes to international chart-toppers, interwoven with original compositions. The current lineup of Celtic Thunder comprises a diverse ensemble of performers, including Damian McGinty, Emmet Cahill, Neil Byrne and Ronan Scolard.

Each member of Celtic Thunder is a formidable talent, both in solo and ensemble performances. Supported by the dynamic Celtic Thunder Band, their live shows are renowned for their dramatic lighting effects, intricate choreography and a stage set reminiscent of ancient Celtic pathways, evoking the legends of Celtic lore.

The Celtic Thunder ODYSSEY live theatrical production serves as a captivating exploration of Irish music and culture, spanning traditional Irish rhythms, contemporary beats and innovative arrangements that define the group's distinctive sound.

Since 2008, Celtic Thunder has released 17 shows on CD and DVD. By the end of 2023, they will have completed 15 coast-to-coast tours of the United States and Canada, as well as four tours of Australia, performing over 1000 shows and captivating millions of fans. Additionally, Celtic Thunder has ventured into the world of Entertainment Cruises, hosting five Caribbean cruises, each accommodating over 4,000 fans for a four-day musical extravaganza.

The impact of Celtic Thunder's music has earned them prestigious recognition, including being named BILLBOARD's Top World Music Artist five times, along with accolades for Top World Music Imprint and Top World Album in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016. Their official YouTube channel, "Thunder Tube," has garnered over 300 million views since its inception in 2008, boasting an active subscriber base of 325,000. Furthermore, Celtic Thunder enjoys a dedicated following, with over a million followers on their official Facebook page.

For more information, visit celticthunder.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale to the public March 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org.

ABOUT THE KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Opening in 2011, the Kauffman Center serves as a cultural cornerstone for extraordinary and diverse music, opera, theater and dance performances for Kansas City and the region. Designed by internationally recognized architect Moshe Safdie, the Kauffman Center has been honored as one of the World's 15 Most Beautiful Concert Halls, which attracts some of the world's most renowned performers and entertainers. The 285,000-square-foot Center includes two performance halls: the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre that hosts dance performances, operas, plays, and musicals and the 1,600-seat Helzberg Hall, a venue for a wide range of musical performances, from chamber music to full orchestral concerts, jazz and pop, lectures and recitals.

The Kauffman Center is the performance home for three of the region's leading performing arts organizations – Kansas City Ballet, Lyric Opera of Kansas City, Kansas City Symphony. In addition, the Kauffman Center Presents series brings in performing artists at the top of their classes as well as Trailblazing Talks, a live speaker series. Since opening, the Kauffman Center has offered over 3,100 performances and welcomed more than 4.5 million visitors.

By engaging the community and creating access to arts experiences, more than 415,000 students attended over 366 matinees offered by the Kauffman Center, its resident companies and other arts organizations. More information about the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts can be found at kauffmancenter.org.