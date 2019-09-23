Kauffman Center Announces New Accessible Resources

Today, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts President and CEO Paul Schofer announced a 10-year sponsorship with Variety Children's Charity of Kansas City. The partnership will expand accessibility resources that the Kauffman Center can use to serve its guests and enhance the lives of people in Kansas City.

The support of Variety KC will help to connect and engage more visitors with the Kauffman Center through new inclusive resources such as dedicated Serenity Rooms, sensory kits and universal changing tables that meet the needs of patrons from infant to adult. The partnership supports the Kauffman Center's commitment to provide a welcoming and accessible environment for all patrons.

"The Kauffman Center currently exceeds ADA standards, but we know that we can always do a better job for patrons who need extra assistance. We are thrilled that Variety Children's Charity of Kansas City has stepped forward to help us offer new accessibility resources," said President and CEO Paul Schofer. "Variety KC has an impeccable reputation for providing adaptive resources for families that help them to achieve independence and participate more readily in community activities. The organization's goals align perfectly with the level of commitment and service the Kauffman Center works to provide."

Deborah Wiebrecht, Executive Director of Variety KC, stated, "The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is leading the way for inclusion in the arts and Variety KC is thrilled to partner in their efforts. This project is so much more than removing barriers and providing access; it's about encouraging dreams and fostering talent. Thank you Kauffman Center, you are making sure all kids have a chance to Be Active, Be Social and Belong in the arts!"

New accessibility resources provided by Variety KC will be available starting October 1 and include:

Variety KC Supported Serenity Rooms

Patrons who don't want to miss a performance they came to enjoy and would benefit from the use of a private, relaxing environment are invited to step into one of the Kauffman Center's two Variety KC Supported Serenity Rooms. These spaces offer comfortable seating and a monitor to view the live performance, plus sensory items and an electrical wall outlet. To use a Serenity Room, patrons may call the box office in advance or speak with a staff member during a performance.

Variety KC Supported Infant to Adult Changing Tables

Guests who need a private place to take medications, deal with a wardrobe change or handle a health care issue can now use new features in our family restrooms and First Aid Office, thanks to Variety KC. All family restrooms have infant changing tables. In addition, the Mezzanine level family restroom and the First Aid Office on the Plaza Lobby level feature a changing table suitable for children or adults. Patrons needing an additional space to tend to medical needs may ask a volunteer or staff member to be directed to a private place that is outfitted to meet their needs.

Variety KC Supported Sensory Kits

The Kauffman Center and Variety KC are pleased to offer complimentary resources that can provide ease, comfort or improve focus for patrons of any age. Each sensory kit includes noise-muffling headphones, a weighted lap pad and a handheld sensory item. Sensory kits are available for use through Coat Check on the Plaza Lobby Level.





