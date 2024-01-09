Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN 

A captivating and moving play featuring Nina's  music performed live.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Kansas City Repertory Theatre continues its 60th Anniversary 2023 - 24 season with a riveting and soul-stirring journey, Nina Simone: Four Women, written by Christina  Ham, and directed by Malkia Stampley.

Co-Produced with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, performances  run February 13 through March 3, 2024, at Copaken Stage.  

Experience the soul-stirring journey of Nina Simone's iconic music and the powerful stories of four  extraordinary women in Nina Simone: Four Women: a captivating and moving play featuring Nina's  music performed live.   

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, “From her influence on artists from  Billy Holiday to Aretha Franklin and J-Z, there are few 20th century artists that have had the ability to  inspire like Nina Simone. This new work by playwright Christina Ham dramatically reveals the pivotal  moments when Nina Simone exploded expectations and transformed from revered singer to a leading  voice for all Americans during the civil rights movement. Come get inspired at Nina Simone: Four  Women."  




