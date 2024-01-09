Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN 

A captivating and moving play featuring Nina's music performed live.
Kansas City Repertory Theatre continues its 60th Anniversary 2023 - 24 season with a riveting and soul-stirring journey, Nina Simone: Four Women, written by Christina Ham, and directed by Malkia Stampley.
Co-Produced with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, performances run February 13 through March 3, 2024, at Copaken Stage.
Experience the soul-stirring journey of Nina Simone's iconic music and the powerful stories of four extraordinary women in Nina Simone: Four Women: a captivating and moving play featuring Nina's music performed live.
Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, “From her influence on artists from Billy Holiday to Aretha Franklin and J-Z, there are few 20th century artists that have had the ability to inspire like Nina Simone. This new work by playwright Christina Ham dramatically reveals the pivotal moments when Nina Simone exploded expectations and transformed from revered singer to a leading voice for all Americans during the civil rights movement. Come get inspired at Nina Simone: Four Women."
