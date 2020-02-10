Kansas City Public Theatre Will Bring the World Premiere of MIRRORS by Kaitlin Gould to the Stage

Kansas City Public Theatre will be the first theatre company to bring this new work to life as a full production!



Alice's mind is a powerful thing. Diagnosed with bulimia, she embarks on a journey of healing and reflection. As she falls down the rabbit hole of her illness, the more absurd her reality becomes. Her only comfort comes from an unconventional group therapy who help the road to recovery become less isolating. Mirrors' reflects on the absurd, humorous, and tragic realities of living with eating disorders.



When:

Saturday, February 29 7:30

Monday, March 2 7:30



Where:

Capsule

1664 Broadway Boulevard

Kansas City, MO 64111



Tickets:

General Admission is FREE

Reserved Seating is $20 in advance

Reserve your seat at www.kcpublictheatre.org





