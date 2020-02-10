Kansas City Public Theatre Will Bring the World Premiere of MIRRORS by Kaitlin Gould to the Stage
Kansas City Public Theatre will be the first theatre company to bring this new work to life as a full production!
Alice's mind is a powerful thing. Diagnosed with bulimia, she embarks on a journey of healing and reflection. As she falls down the rabbit hole of her illness, the more absurd her reality becomes. Her only comfort comes from an unconventional group therapy who help the road to recovery become less isolating. Mirrors' reflects on the absurd, humorous, and tragic realities of living with eating disorders.
When:
Saturday, February 29 7:30
Monday, March 2 7:30
Where:
Capsule
1664 Broadway Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Tickets:
General Admission is FREE
Reserved Seating is $20 in advance
Reserve your seat at www.kcpublictheatre.org