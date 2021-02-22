Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents Reading of Molière's THE PESTS

Kansas City Actors Theatre presents a virtual performed reading of Molière's "The Pests" in a new translation and adaptation from Dr. Felicia Londré with an all-star cast of Kansas City actors!

In his 1661 comedy, "Les Fâcheux" (The Pests), Molière, one of history's greatest playwrights, dared to mock the hangers-on at the court of France's Louis XIV. The resulting play pleased the king so much that he granted the use of the Palais Royal Theatre in Paris and often requested repeat performances. "The Sun King" even suggested an additional type of pest to be added, a request Molière obliged with a new character. Surprisingly, this airy little garden-set trifle still has the ring of truth in those who would be adjacent to power some 360 years later!

Featuring Kansas City actors Matt Schwader, Sam Cordes, Bri Woods, Vi Tran, Matt Williamson, RH Wilhoit, Meredith Wolfe, Ashley Pankow, Coleman Crenshaw, Robert Gibby Brand, Josh Gleeson, Chris Roady, Walter Coppage, Greg Butell, and Trevor French. Directed by John Rensenhouse with Technical Management and Production by Matt Sameck.

This live performed reading of "The Pests" will be on Sunday, March 7th at 5 pm online in a live-stream available on the Kansas City Actors Theatre YouTube page and will continue to be available for viewing through March 11th. More info can be found at www.kcactors.org/the-pests.

This performance is part of "KC MOlière: 400 in 2022," a celebration of the 17th Century French playwright and actor, corresponding with what will be his 400th birthday in 2022. More information on the ongoing celebration is available at www.kcmoliere400in2022.com. Donations in support of "KC MOlière: 400 in 2022" can be made at www.kcmoliere400in2022.com/donate.html.

