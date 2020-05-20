KC SuperStar Semifinals Goes Virtual; June 1-10 Viewing And Voting

COVID-19 may have cancelled many events, but it's hasn't stopped Kansas City's premiere high school singing competition and the Jewish Community Center's (The J) Annual fundraiser KC SuperStar-we are going virtual!

KC SuperStar, now in its 11th year, is holding its Semifinals in a virtual format with the public getting the opportunity to choose one of the Top Ten. Twenty-three area high school students* were chosen in preliminary auditions in early March for the annual competition ala "American Idol/The Voice". The top winner of the competition receives the Edward and Ellen Rose $10,000 scholarship!

KC SuperStar is produced by The J and is the organization's largest fundraiser.

Semifinals were scheduled to take place at The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The J with a live audience. However, when restrictions were placed on large in-person gatherings it necessitated a change, and organizers got creative. Earlier this month, each of the Semifinalists was filmed singing their song. All of the performances will be posted on a special web site and the public will be able watch and vote for their favorite. The 23 semifinalists received coaching to songs prepare their with Lisa Burns, KC SuperStar Vocal Coach.

From the recorded performances, a panel of music professionals will choose nine of the finalists with the public selecting No. 10. This year's Semifinals judges include Chris McCoy, William Jewell College Theatre Professor and area director; Julie Kaul, local professional performer; Rick Willoughby, a professional bandleader and accompanist; and Whitney Smith, who has worked in music video production and artist management. Through a unique web site, the public will be able to view the 23 performances from June 1 through June 10 and cast their vote. (*NOTE: The link will be posted on The J's website, www.thejkc.org). The KC SuperStar Top 10 will be announced on June 15 through a livestreamed event.

"We were very lucky to have auditions before we had to shelter-in-place, and we found 23 incredibly talented teens," said Felice Azorsky, The J's manager of donor relations and events who oversees KC SuperStar. "Having the semifinalists share their talent online, and the opportunity to engage our members and the community virtually though online voting is exciting and a great way to spread some joy through music."

In addition to the top prize of $10,000, KC SuperStar awards scholarships for second place - $5,000; Third Place-$2,500; and Fourth Place-$1,000; all other finalists receive financial scholarships.

KC SuperStar is The J's annual fundraiser. This year, proceeds from KC SuperStar include the newly developed Staff & Sustainability Fund, helping keep J staff employed during the COVID-19 closure. In addition, proceeds will continue to provide financial assistance so members can participate in The J's many resources and vital programs. The J anticipates a higher need for member assistance this year, making its fundraiser more important than ever.

KC SuperStar 2020 Co-chairs are Michael and Beth Liss, longtime J members and dedicated volunteers.

For more information about KC SuperStar, please visit www.kcsuperstar.org; please check out the Facebook page as well at https://www.facebook.com/groups/kcsuperstar/.

