JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at the Lewis And Shirley White Theatre in July

Based on one of the most colorful stories in the Bible, the musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" sweeps onto the stage at The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center for the very first time, beginning a four-week run, Saturday evening, July 1 and continuing through July 23. Performance dates include Wednesdays, July 5,12, and 19 at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays July 6, 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays July 1,8,15, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays July 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.

"Joseph" is the final production of the 2022-2023 season at The White Theatre.

Based on the book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written by Andrew Lloyd Webber for a school choir, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is a much-loved family classic. "Joseph" premiered in 1968, receiving six Tony nominations, and features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Webber. The show features an iconic pop and musical theatre score, including such dynamic songs "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door To Me," and "Go Go Joseph".

The White Theatre production is directed by Dustin Pence, director of theatre at Olathe North High School, making his directorial debut with The J. Brant Challacombe handles Music Director/Conductor duties, and Alex Gumminger returns to The White Theatre as choreographer following his wonderful work in last summer's production of "Matilda".

Pence has assembled a multi-talented cast for this high-energy show including Matthew Briggs in the title role, making his debut on The White Theatre stage. Briggs, a Smithville native, is no stranger to area audiences, who may have seen him at the Coterie Theatre, Crane River Theater, The Folly Theater, The Rose Theater, and at the University of Central Missouri. Kelly Edgar portrays the Narrator, who takes the audience through this high-energy musical. Edgar is a veteran of The White Theatre, having performed as Katherine in "Newsies," Mrs. Wormwood in "Matilda," and various parts in The White Theatre's virtual COVID concert "Fiddler on the Roof in Concert". Edgar shares the stage with another veteran of The White Theatre, Matt Walberg, as Pharoah, who played opposite her in "Matilda." Other returning cast members include Ellery Bailey, Karen Blackmon, Cody Kreutzer, Tristan Jacobson, Meghan Welfer, and Miles Wirth. Audiences may especially recognize Ray Zarr ("Sunset Boulevard", "The Producers", "Cabaret") who takes on the role of patriarch Jacob. The company is rounded out by a talented and energetic children's chorus that includes siblings Nora and Tessa Brasel, Emma Daggett, Stella Davidson, and Ruby Shubert.

"We're so pleased to finally be bringing this classic show to The White Theatre stage," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts & Culture at The J and Managing Artistic Director of The White Theatre. Wiedenkeller, who quietly admits to not being a huge Andrew Lloyd Weber fan, goes on to explain, "it's theatre 'heresy,' I know -- but the show this team has created is absolutely delightful! I have had a blast watching this amazing cast, and I guarantee you will, too."

Entering its 19th season this fall, The White Theatre at The J presents a full slate of entertainment and educational offerings that includes a Theatre Series, a Concert Series and lineup of Special Engagements, all produced by The J's Arts + Culture Department in a state-of-the-art, accessible, 500-seat performing arts community theatre. In addition to individual show tickets, ticket packages are now on sale for next season's exciting line-up of entertainment, at TheWhiteTheatre.org and in person at The White Theatre Box Office.

Highlights of the upcoming season include local productions of the Broadway musicals "Into The Woods," (Oct. 28-Nov. 19, 2023), "The Prom" (Jan. 27-Feb. 18, 2024), "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (March 9-24, 2024) and "Disney's The Little Mermaid" (July 6-July 28, 2024). The season will also include the third show of The White Theatre's New Works Initiative, "Tree of Life" written by local Kansas City Playwright Victor Wishna.

Season tickets are on sale now at TheWhiteTheatre.org. Full descriptions, performance times for each event as well as audition information are available online. Auditions for various musicals and plays produced by The White Theatre productions are announced on The White Theatre website as well as Facebook page.

The White Theatre is located at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City (The J), 5801 W. 115th St., in Overland Park. Tickets are now available online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, at the box office, either by calling (913) 327-8054, or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park. The White Theatre box office is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as 60 minutes before curtain on performance days.

About The White Theatre

The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre, built in 2005, is a 500 seat, state-of-the-art venue that hosts a wide variety of performances throughout the year. Its annual theatre and concert series continues a 90+ year community theatre tradition, established in 1932, with The Resident Theatre, the region's first and longest-running community theatre. Ample free parking is available, and the theatre is entirely accessible for those of all abilities. The theatre is available for private rentals for area non-profit groups.

About The J

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City - The J - opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant, and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.' For more information, visit TheJKC.org.

Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

(Character, performer's name, city of residence)

Narrator: Kelly Urschel, Kansas City, MO

Joseph: Matthew Briggs, Kansas City, MO

Pharoah: Matt Walberg, Overland Park

Potiphar: Damon Bradshaw, Olathe

Mrs. Potiphar: Ellery Bailey, Overland Park

Benjamin: Julianna Bowles, Olathe

Jacob: Ray Zarr, Kansas City, MO

Ensemble

Cody Kreutzer, Kansas City, MO

Sergio Guerra Lee's Summit, MO

Tristan Jacobson, Kansas City, MO

Jaden Castinado, Kansas City, MO

Miles Wirth, Kansas City, MO

Chad Leutje, Leawood, KS

AJ Valle, Lee's Summit, MO

Meghan Welfer, Kansas City, MO

Denice Trawicki, Olathe

Karen Blackmon, Overland Park

Alecia Stultz, Olathe

Anne Haines, Overland Park

Addison Landes, Overland Park

Beth Anderson, Overland Park

Children's Chorus

Evan Dagget, Prairie Village

Nora Brasel, Kansas City, KS

Tessa Brasel, Kansas City, KS

Ruby Schubert, Kansas City, KS

Stella Davidson, Overland Park