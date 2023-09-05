IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

Performances run September 14-23.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo 1 Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour Photo 3 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' to Launch Nationwide Tour
May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Photo 4 May Pang, John Lennon's Lover During His 'Lost Weekend' Era, to Showcase Candid Photos of Lennon at Special 2-Day Exhibition

IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, "Is God Is." The production is directed by Lynn King.

Is God Is tells a gripping and epic tale of revenge. Twin sisters, Racine, and Anaia have received a deathbed request from their mother to be avenged for injustices dealt by the hand of their estranged father. This mythical story blends Afrofuturist aesthetics with Hip-hop inspired language to produce a compelling tale of Black women reclaiming their time and voice as they rethink their family narrative and history on their own terms. 

Performance Dates/Times:
Thursday, 9/14/23 7:30 pm – Preview/Press Night
Friday, 9/15/23 7:30 pm – Opening
Saturday, 9/16/23 7:30 pm
Sunday, 9/17/23 2:00 pm*
Wednesday, 9/20/23 7:30 pm
Thursday, 9/21/23 7:30 pm*
Friday, 9/22/23 7:30 pm
Saturday, 9/23/23 7:30 pm
 
* Talk back following performance
 
Cast:
Syknese Fields - Anaia
Lewis  Morrow - Chuck Hall & Man
Haley Johnson - Racine
E Larry Guidry - Riley
Daniel Andre' - Scotch
Amber Redmond - She and Angie
Terrace Wyattt Jr - Understudy
 
Crew:
Set Design - Doug Schroeder
Lights - Warren Deckert
Sound Design - Dennis Jackson
Stage Manager - Laura Burt
Assistant Stage Manager – Briana Van Deusen
Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker
 
All productions will be held at:
Just Off Broadway Theatre
3051 Central in Penn Valley Park
Kansas City Mo. 64108
 
Tickets:
General admission - $25.
Seniors (60+) and students - $20
Community Nights (Wednesday and Thursdays) - $15
Group discounts and press comps available
*Processing fee applied to credit/debit purchases




RELATED STORIES - Kansas City

1
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI Photo
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Announces CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA And PAGLIACCI

Lyric Opera of Kansas City General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper today announced the 2023-2024 season-opening  production, a double bill of ALL NEW productions of Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci, conceived by Shawna Lucey and designed by Steven C. Kemp.

2
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month Photo
IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, 'Is God Is.' The production is directed by Lynn King.

3
Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Photo
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP to Open in September At The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Get ready for an evening of suspense and intrigue as Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery, THE MOUSETRAP, opens on September 8th at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Don't miss your chance to experience the longest-running play of all time before it closes.

4
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City Photo
A NIGHT OF SPIRITS Comes to Opera On Tap-Kansas City

At 7 pm on September 30th, 2023, Opera On Tap-Kansas City will present 'A Night of Spirits,' a seasonal event featuring a signature cocktail, appetizers and a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti's 1946 opera The Medium. Audience members will be invited to participate in a brief ghost tour of the venue, the historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church, between the acts of the opera.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Kansas City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'John Cameron Mitchell & Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (11/10-11/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago Tap Theatre 'Unleash the Beats'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (10/13-10/13)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Alice: Dreaming of Wonderland'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/11-4/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (12/07-12/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Theatre Salina (11/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story'
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (4/28-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Just Off Broadway Theatre (9/14-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The StepCrew
Midwest Trust Center at Johnson County Community College (3/03-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You