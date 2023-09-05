IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, "Is God Is." The production is directed by Lynn King.

Is God Is tells a gripping and epic tale of revenge. Twin sisters, Racine, and Anaia have received a deathbed request from their mother to be avenged for injustices dealt by the hand of their estranged father. This mythical story blends Afrofuturist aesthetics with Hip-hop inspired language to produce a compelling tale of Black women reclaiming their time and voice as they rethink their family narrative and history on their own terms.



Performance Dates/Times:

Thursday, 9/14/23 7:30 pm – Preview/Press Night

Friday, 9/15/23 7:30 pm – Opening

Saturday, 9/16/23 7:30 pm

Sunday, 9/17/23 2:00 pm*

Wednesday, 9/20/23 7:30 pm

Thursday, 9/21/23 7:30 pm*

Friday, 9/22/23 7:30 pm

Saturday, 9/23/23 7:30 pm



* Talk back following performance



Cast:

Syknese Fields - Anaia

Lewis Morrow - Chuck Hall & Man

Haley Johnson - Racine

E Larry Guidry - Riley

Daniel Andre' - Scotch

Amber Redmond - She and Angie

Terrace Wyattt Jr - Understudy



Crew:

Set Design - Doug Schroeder

Lights - Warren Deckert

Sound Design - Dennis Jackson

Stage Manager - Laura Burt

Assistant Stage Manager – Briana Van Deusen

Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker



All productions will be held at:

Just Off Broadway Theatre

3051 Central in Penn Valley Park

Kansas City Mo. 64108



Tickets:

General admission - $25.

Seniors (60+) and students - $20

Community Nights (Wednesday and Thursdays) - $15

Group discounts and press comps available

*Processing fee applied to credit/debit purchases