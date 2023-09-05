IS GOD IS Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre This Month

Performances run September 14-23.
KC Melting Pot Theatre will unveil its 10th season with a production of Aleshea Harris's Obie Award-winning masterpiece, "Is God Is." The production is directed by Lynn King.
Is God Is tells a gripping and epic tale of revenge. Twin sisters, Racine, and Anaia have received a deathbed request from their mother to be avenged for injustices dealt by the hand of their estranged father. This mythical story blends Afrofuturist aesthetics with Hip-hop inspired language to produce a compelling tale of Black women reclaiming their time and voice as they rethink their family narrative and history on their own terms.
Performance Dates/Times:
Thursday, 9/14/23 7:30 pm – Preview/Press Night
Friday, 9/15/23 7:30 pm – Opening
Saturday, 9/16/23 7:30 pm
Sunday, 9/17/23 2:00 pm*
Wednesday, 9/20/23 7:30 pm
Thursday, 9/21/23 7:30 pm*
Friday, 9/22/23 7:30 pm
Saturday, 9/23/23 7:30 pm
* Talk back following performance
Cast:
Syknese Fields - Anaia
Lewis Morrow - Chuck Hall & Man
Haley Johnson - Racine
E Larry Guidry - Riley
Daniel Andre' - Scotch
Amber Redmond - She and Angie
Terrace Wyattt Jr - Understudy
Crew:
Set Design - Doug Schroeder
Lights - Warren Deckert
Sound Design - Dennis Jackson
Stage Manager - Laura Burt
Assistant Stage Manager – Briana Van Deusen
Dramaturg - Melonnie Walker
All productions will be held at:
Just Off Broadway Theatre
3051 Central in Penn Valley Park
Kansas City Mo. 64108
Tickets:
General admission - $25.
Seniors (60+) and students - $20
Community Nights (Wednesday and Thursdays) - $15
Group discounts and press comps available
*Processing fee applied to credit/debit purchases
