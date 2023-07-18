GRAND HORIZONS Comes to Kansas City Actors Theatre

Grand Horizons is showing from August 16th to September 3rd at the City Stage in Union Station.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

 KC-favorites Victor Raider-Wexler, Peggy Friesen, and Craig Benton star in the local premiere of the Tony Award® nominee for Best Play, Grand Horizons, from internationally acclaimed playwright and filmmaker Bess Wohl. This supremely funny comedy of marital malaise, presented by Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT), starts August 16th at the City Stage in Union Station. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

“Grand Horizons is a sweet, sweet delight. It’s extremely funny, while also asking a few tart questions about comedy itself” (The New York Times). This 2020 Tony Award® nominee for Best Play depicts the surprisingly amicable, and hilarious, end of Nancy and Bill’s 50-year marriage, their ensuing sexual escapades, and the fallout it causes within their family and retirement community. “Playwright Bess Wohl nails the family genre beautifully which provides two hours of solid laughs, while quizzically pondering issues of love and marriage” (Broadway World).

Grand Horizons is directed by Dennis D. Hennessy, Owner and Artistic Director of The New Theatre & Restaurant, who has earned praise recently for his direction of KCAT’s Morning’s at Seven and The Price. Victor Raider-Wexler returns to KCAT’s stage as Bill, after recently being seen in KCAT’s The Price and Eddie: The Friendship That Changed History, a co-production between KCAT and The White Theatre at the J. Peggy Friesen who last graced KCAT’s stage in Morning’s at Seven, plays Nancy; and New Theatre & Restaurant’s beloved Craig Benton will make his KCAT debut as Ben, Nancy and Bill’s eldest son. Joining them will be Matt Leisy, making his KCAT debut; Amy Attaway, last seen in KCAT’s I’m Not Rappaport; Tanner Rose, making his KCAT debut; and Jan Rogge, last seen in KCAT’s The Price.

Grand Horizons is showing from August 16th to September 3rd at the City Stage in Union Station. Ticket prices start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at (816) 361-5228.




