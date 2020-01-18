Faust Theatre Presents SPRING AWAKENING

Faust Theatre has announced the cast and design team for their season opener, SPRING AWAKENING, with book & lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.

Directed by Zach Faust, Artistic Director of Faust Theatre, the production features Alec Bridges, Madison Dodd, Phillip Newman, Catera Combs, Sheridan Mirador, Guadalupe Valdes, Randall Jackson, Josephine Pellow, Haley Knudsen, Austin Skibbie, Emma Mathieson, Dalton DeVoe, Bridget Casad, with Leah Swank-Miller, and Martin Buchanan.

The production team includes Musical Direction by Delano Mendoza, Assistant Direction by Timothy Michael Houston, Choreography by Mandy Morris-Newman, Stage Management by Grace Urquhart, Assistant Stage Management by Jessica Michael, Intimacy Direction by Lauren Douglas, Lighting Design by Ian Vandusen, Set Design by Zach Faust, and Technical Direction & Costume Design by Ophelia Rose Lee.

Set in late 19th-century Germany, SPRING AWAKENING tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. In the musical, alternative rock is employed as part of the folk-infused rock score. The musical contains strong language, sexual material, alcohol, drugs, suggestive themes, non-consensual sex/rape, gun violence, and suicide.

For this production, each performance is followed by a talkback with the audience from several sex educators, psychiatrists, therapists, women's health specialists, and LGBTQIA+ community members, etc. to engage the audience and facilitate conversations about the importance of communication in sex, reproductive health, sex in LGBTQIA+ relationships, safe sex, domestic violence and abuse, abstinence vs comprehensive sex education, etc. to help normalize conversations regarding sexuality, and the dangers of lack of information.

SPRING AWAKENING runs March 12 - 21 the Arts Asylum, 1000 E. 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. For more information, go to fausttheatre.com.





