FUN HOME is Up Next for Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Kansas City Repertory Theatre continues its 2019/20 season with FUN HOME.

Fun Home is the winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic novel, this relatable and moving story has Alison reliving her upbringing with her brilliant and volatile father-a man whose own secrets defined the family-while discovering her sexuality. It's a journey marked by honesty and humor and filled with memorable songs.

The New York Times says Fun Home is a "heart-gripping and cathartic" musical that delivers a deeply satisfying emotional wallop.

The musical made Broadway history by featuring the first lesbian protagonist when it made its debut at the Circle in the Square Theatre in 2015. Nominated for twelve Tony Awards, the production won five, and the cast album was nominated for a 2016 Grammy as well.

"From the moment I saw Fun Home off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York, I wanted to direct it," enthuses Director Lisa Rothe. The story deeply resonated on a very personal level and had a profound impact on me as an artist. A refreshingly honest and intimate musical, Fun Home's power is in its universality and in its ability to emotionally connect with diverse audiences, leading them on a journey of understanding and acceptance."

"I've been obsessed with Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir since it was published in 2006. It is everything you want from a memoir -- confessional, surprising, moving, from the heart, funny, and a biography born of pain but full of affirming revelation," adds KCRep Artistic Director, Stuart Carden. "And what a miracle that her genre-changing graphic novel, etched in writing and pictures, has been so beautifully realized in drama and music. Any and everyone with a messy, complicated childhood (and who didn't!) will find themselves in this highly original, witty and moving new musical."

The talented cast includes Delilah Rose Pellow, who played Anastasia on Broadway, along with KCRep veteran, Lauren Braton, who played the lead in KCRep's World Premiere of LAST DAYS OF SUMMER. Also featured are Jonathan Raviv, who was in THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway, and Mariand Torres, who played the title role in EVITA a few seasons ago at KCRep and has also played Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway and on tour.

In alphabetical order, the KCRep cast of FUN HOME features:

Braton as Alison, Allison Jones as Joan, Noah Lindquist as Roy, Mark, and Pete, Patrick McGee as John Bechdel, Ellen Nikbakht as Medium Alison, Delilah Rose Pellow as Small Alison, Jonathan Raviv as Bruce Bechdel, Drew Squire as Christian Bechdel and Mariand Torres as Helen Bechdel.

The creative team for the production consists of Lisa Rothe, Director; Regina Garcia, Set Design; Theresa Squire, Costume Design; Barbara Samuels, Lighting Design; Victoria Deiorio, Sound Design; A. Raheim White, Choreography; Rachel M. Dyer, Assistant Stage Manager and Mary R. Honor serves as the Production Stage Manager.

FUN HOME is produced in association with UMKC Department of Theatre with generous support from the Hall Family Foundation. KCRep is underwritten in part by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for FUN HOME start at $35 and may be purchased by visiting https://kcrep.org/show/fun-home or by calling the KCRep box office at 816-235-2700. Groups of nine or more receive discounted tickets by calling Andrew at 816-235-6122. Opening night will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at 8 PM. Spencer Theater is located at 4949 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO 64110.

